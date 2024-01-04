Liberals will do anything to win. They don’t care about honor, ethics or morality. They have no sense of fair play. When they get desperate, they don’t try to hide it.

And the liberals are desperate to prevent a Trump-Biden rematch.

On the Wednesday edition of MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s old campaign manager, openly advised liberals to vote for Nikki Haley in the primary because it might hurt Trump’s chances of winning — somehow, someway.

“I think it’s probably too distasteful for a lot of people,” Plouffe said. “But for those who would be up for it,” it might be a promising “tactical” move.

“I don’t know if it would stop Trump,” he added, “but, you know, it could help extend the primary.”

Unscrupulous politicians like RINO Liz Cheney — who urged Democrats to switch affiliation and vote for her in the 2022 Wyoming primary — will use any advantage, no matter how unethical, to win. It’s as if politics broke any moral compass they might have been born with.

Open primaries are a gift to such people — an open invitation to legally cheat. And Plouffe’s not the least bit shy about accepting it.

In his mind, if Haley can win the New Hampshire primary, “or at least get it down to a two-person race,” then she might leverage the “healthy number of Republicans” who are “open to an alternative” to Trump.

“So I think for liberals or Democrats or independents who might not ever support Nikki Haley to be the president,” Plouffe opined, “to cast a strategic or tactical vote to me makes a lot of sense.”

Plouffe acknowledged that Trump is the “dominant favorite” in the GOP primary. It seems he is so desperate that buying more time is the last best option.

If the primary can be extended — by any means possible — maybe, just maybe, something will happen to sink the Trump ship. In other words, beating Trump in a fair fight is off the table, and it has been for a long time.

When Plouffe admitted that liberals casting a vote for Haley might hurt Trump’s chances in the Republican primary, it sounded like a QB calling for a Hail Mary to an ineligible receiver, not realizing he was wearing a hot mic for all the crowd to hear.

Plouffe also admitted that the ploy may be “a bridge too far” for some voters. In other words, there are still liberals out there who won’t vote against their conscience.

Nevertheless, Plouffe claimed a devious vote “makes a lot of sense” — if, of course, a few other liberal schemes fall into place. Think of the Trump indictments, the campaign to keep him off the ballot in multiple states and all the rest of the lawfare.

Plouffe, in a nutshell, is calling for all ethically challenged liberals to do their part to beat Trump by any means.

Whatever happened to a fair fight? The liberals, it seems, have forgotten what that means.

