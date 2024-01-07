Obama Gets Dragged Online After Sharing His Favorite Movies of 2023: 'Bro Got No Taste'

Former President Barack Obama was widely mocked on social media after he shared a list of his favorite personal films of 2023.

On the social media platform X, scores of users who came across the list were quick to point out that three of the films were produced by Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better,” Obama wrote in the Dec. 27 post.

He added, “Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release” through the production company Higher Ground.

Obama included three titles from 2023 – “Rustin,” “Leave the World Behind” and “American Symphony.”

Each of his top three films was produced by Higher Ground, which he and his wife founded in 2018 and which produces content for Netflix.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like… pic.twitter.com/TMH9LeQgsT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 27, 2023

Other films on Obama’s favorite list included “Oppenheimer,” “The Holdovers” and “Blackberry,” to name a few. while a day after releasing the list the former president amended it.

Update: I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I’m adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2023

The post went viral, and Obama was dragged not only for the list, but also for including three films he produced at the top.

bro got no taste — Michael T. Quinn Jr. (@feldmanshotdogs) December 27, 2023

The movie I produced is one of the best. What a narcissist. — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 28, 2023

Obama naming 3 movies he produced his top 3 movies of the year https://t.co/gDeJfoSObB pic.twitter.com/KZvtoV1xlI — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 27, 2023

I’m glad you put out a boycott list. Makes things easier — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) December 27, 2023

Obama creating his best movies of 2023 list pic.twitter.com/TW0Y63WAmd — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) December 27, 2023

Hollywood is more broken, partisan and woke since the Obamas got involved. His legacy is division. https://t.co/HCI67SX9ch — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 27, 2023

Your taste in films are the same as your governance abilities: Atrocious. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 28, 2023

As numerous X users noted, Obama did not include Greta Gerwig’s commercial success “Barbie” in his list of favorite films.

