Former President Barack Obama is taking to the campaign trail on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrats desperately try to ramp up enthusiasm for a candidate who is not worthy of it.

On Thursday, Obama appeared alongside Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Robert Casey Jr. in Pittsburgh at a campaign rally. But he made a stop beforehand at a Pitsburgh campaign office to impress on black men the importance of voting for Harris, according to Fox News.

Identity politics is nothing new for Democrats, but Obama’s remarks in the context of this entire campaign truly bring home the criticism that Harris has nothing to offer in terms of principle for the American people.

Obama admits ‘brothers’ are not coming out to vote for Kamala Former president appeals to black men to support vice-president’s campaign, saying ‘women have been getting our backs this entire time’ Read more ⬇️https://t.co/k0jmmRmvnl pic.twitter.com/0AUnVcEhd9 — Telegraph US (@TelegraphUS) October 11, 2024

Obama appeared calm and collected, almost trying to appeal to his audience as a father figure despite proceeding to give some of the worst advice any voter could receive.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running.”

He then — as the reader has come to expect from any leftist — brings the fact that Harris is a woman into the conversation.

“Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

As an aside, there’s something really absurd and idiotic about a former president, senator, and Harvard Law graduate referring to other black men as “brothers,” considering how vast the disconnect is between Obama and regular Americans, but I digress.

And despite his reserved manner, Obama mounted what amounts to an attack on black men who are lukewarm about Harris, tacitly branding them as sexist, according to National Review.

“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down?” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

The entire message is right out of the Democratic playbook: Harris is black and a woman. Therefore, vote for her.

Fox News reported on further remarks made by Obama that are more of the same.

“[P]art of it makes me think, and I’m speaking to men directly … that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

What “other reasons” could he be referring to?

Could it be that a vote for Harris — whether she be a man, woman, black, white, or any other race — means plunging the country further into disaster with a wide-open border, inflation, and global conflict?

To no one’s surprise, Obama brought Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump into his plea.

“[Trump] has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person – And you are thinking about sitting out?” Obama said.

Nothing says “disregard” like cheap groceries, low gas prices, and world peace.

Obama can’t speak to the substance of Harris as a viable candidate because there isn’t anything there.

While Obama is not a surprising choice to stump for Harris, rest assured that this campaign needs all the help it can get. Former President Bill Clinton is also on the campaign trail for Harris, according to Axios.

But whoever Democrats get for the job, it’s a difficult one to convince voters Harris the right choice.

