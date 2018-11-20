Obama Goes Low, Hints at Trump Having ‘Mommy Issues’

Former President Barack Obama said on Monday that one of the reasons President Donald Trump has trouble fixing the nation’s problems is because he suffers from “mommy issues.”

The former president made the statement at the Obama Foundation summit, held at the Mariott Marquis hotel in Chicago.

He told an audience members that the world “badly needs remaking,” according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Obama said that issues such as climate change and poor education are problems that could be easily fixed and shouldn’t be as complicated as some make them out to be.

He then took a jab at Trump, not mentioning him by name, but saying, “the reason we don’t do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.”

TRENDING: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

Even though Obama didn’t refer to Trump by name, the allusion was widely taken to be a jab at the current Oval Office occupant. The liberal Atlantic, for instance, used the quote as a springboard to a piece headlined “Barack Obama and Donald Trump Can’t Stand Each Other” and social media lit up with commentary about Obama’s blast.

In his public statements, Trump has often given credit to his deceased mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, for his successes.

He said that she is to be credited for, “so much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become.”

In 2014, he tweeted a quote from his mother saying, “Advice from my mother, Mary MacLeod Trump: ‘Trust in God and be true to yourself.'”

Advice from my mother, Mary MacLeod Trump: “Trust in God and be true to yourself.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2014

A few months before that post, he also tweeted out a tribute to her with a picture of them together saying, “For all who have been asking, my mother was a great beauty and a wonderful person. Here we are with my father.”

#TBT For all who have been asking, my mother was a great beauty and a wonderful person. Here we are with my father- pic.twitter.com/dHKqyoL86W — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

Mary MacLeod Trump, who died in 2000, was reportedly displeased with Trump’s personal life throughout the 1990s.

RELATED: Democrats Winning the House Could Play Right into Trump’s Hands

Do you think this was out of line for a former president to say? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

She asked Trump’s first wife Ivana, “What sort of son have I created?” after he had cheated on her with Marla Maples, according to the Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time Obama has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

Before the midterms, the former president continued to make jabs at Trump saying that the president was stirring up “fear and anger.”

Additionally, during the same speech on Monday, Obama claimed that the U.S. was better when he left office than it is now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.