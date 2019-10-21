Obama Headlining Democratic Fundraising Event at Home of George Soros' Son Alex

Former President Barack Obama will be headlining a fundraising event Monday at the home of Alex Soros, the son of billionaire activist George Soros.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will also be at the event, according to a flyer obtained by Politico.

Alex Soros serves as deputy chair of his father’s organization, the Open Society Foundation.

The money that’s raised will support the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is aimed to make the redistricting process that will follow the 2020 Census match Democratic Party ends.

“I’ve always believed that training is at the heart of organizing. It’s why I made it a priority in my 2008 campaign and throughout our larger movement for change in the years since,” Obama said on the website of Allontheline, a website devoted to helping Democrats in their efforts to redraw the district lines that determine congressional and state legislative representation.

“The movement for fair maps will determine the course of progress on every issue we care about for the next decade. And we can’t wait to begin organizing when the redistricting process starts in 2021. We need to build this movement from the ground up — right now,” Obama said on the site.

Holder has indicated in the past the stakes of the redistricting battle.

“If you say, ‘The Obama legacy will then be focused on redistricting,’ that’s the mechanism by which the things the Obama presidency were about will be preserved,” Holder said last year, according to The Atlantic.

In focusing on gaining power at the state level, Democrats are taking a page out of the GOP playbook.

As noted by Fox News, Republicans fought back after the 2008 elections by focusing on state legislative races because those control the drawing of district lines. As a result, the Obama era saw a massive loss of Democratic power in many states.

In preparation for the 2020 Census, states are being urged by the GOP to use the count of eligible voters as the basis for drawing district lines, which would significantly impact areas with large numbers of illegal immigrants, the Texas Observer reported.

At a recent convention devoted to redistricting, Heritage Foundation lawyer Hans Von Spakovsky said using citizens of voting age as the basis for redistricting is “a matter of fundamental fairness.”

“The higher the number of noncitizens in a district, the greater the chances [the district is] going to vote for a liberal,” he said. “The higher the number of citizens in a district, the greater the chances [the district is] going to vote for a conservative.”

“The left does not want us to have accurate data on the number of citizens in the country,” Von Spakovsky added.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that is designed to provide a count of citizens that can be used by states in drawing up their redistricting plans.

“[B]ecause eligibility to vote depends in part on citizenship, States could more effectively exercise this option with a more accurate and complete count of the citizen population,” Trump said in his order.

“The [Commerce] Department has said that if the officers or public bodies having initial responsibility for the legislative districting in each State indicate a need for tabulations of citizenship data, the Census Bureau will make a design change to make such information available. I understand that some State officials are interested in such data for districting purposes. This order will assist the Department in securing the most accurate and complete citizenship data so that it can respond to such requests from the States,” Trump wrote.

