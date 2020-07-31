No place or event is one that’s inappropriate for a stump speech when you’re a Democrat.

That includes the funeral of a late civil rights icon.

That being said, it is an election year, and few things are sacred.

It is a time of great uncertainty for a country which is reeling after months of violent civil unrest and divisive racial tensions.

Opportunities for Democrats to help unify a wounded nation are ample, but they refuse to take advantage of such moments — instead choosing more division.

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, a shocked country has seen the principles of its great society attacked by those who are attempting to divide Americans along the lines of race, sex, faith and class.

It should have been a shock when former President Barack Obama used the casket of the late Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a backdrop for a divisive political speech on Thursday.

But, as few things are held sacred when an election is near on the horizon, few things hold shock value anymore.

Obama, who has finally endorsed the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden following an underwhelming Democratic primary, used Lewis as a prop for a speech to attack police officers, President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional procedure, among other things.

The former president delivered a eulogy for Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he went far beyond remembering the accomplishments of the late House representative, essentially using his coffin as a vehicle to drive forth nasty leftist political rhetoric.

“Bull Connor may be gone, but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans,” Obama said. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

Eight years in the White House spent dividing America wasn’t enough. Here’s President Obama claiming that federal law enforcement are going after “peaceful demonstrators.” He knows better, but won’t let the truth get in the way of a cheap shot. pic.twitter.com/CURhDkJmuF — YAF (@yaf) July 30, 2020

Perhaps Obama was referring to those “peaceful” demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, who have been arming themselves with rocks, frozen water bottles and ball bearings when attacking federal property and officers while also hurling Molotov cocktails.

To be fair, Obama also could have been referring to the peaceful activists who have been blinding federal law enforcement officers with laser pointers in the city.

The former president didn’t specify.

Obama also got to the important topic of voting rights during his eulogy, when he brought up the Democrats’ cheat-by-mail scheme for the November election.

“Even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting,” he said, “by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

Former President Obama talking about Voter ID and Mail-in Voting at John Lewis’ Funeral. pic.twitter.com/TSIa186PWn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2020

Apparently funerals are now acceptable venues for public gatherings during a pandemic, but asking folks to show up, vote only once and prove their identity is a bridge too far.

But Obama also honored Lewis by invoking — the Senate filibuster?

Obama went into an impassioned diatribe against the Senate procedure, describing it as a “Jim Crow relic” that is standing in the way of making Election Day a national holiday, making Washington, D.C., a state and preventing gerrymandering.

“And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do,” Obama proclaimed.

In John Lewis eulogy, Obama calls for making Election Day a federal holiday, giving equal representation to citizens in Washington, D.C. & Puerto Rico, ending partisan gerrymandering, and eliminating the filibuster if it interferes with Americans’ rights https://t.co/wrzcAjBNnU pic.twitter.com/409VCgG4Bp — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2020

So, what do any of these topics have to do with the death of Lewis?

That question is of course rhetorical.

Obama’s eulogy was a stump speech on behalf of Joe Biden.

Biden, though, is apparently incapable of speaking without his handlers within arm’s reach, so Democrats pulled Obama in from the bench to use the funeral of a dead man to dunk on Republicans.

Obama and Democrats turned John Lewis’ funeral into a lecture proclaiming support for the lawlessness on American streets and anarchy in the halls of Congress.

No serious person believes the current Marxist movement to defund police departments and to attack democracy and civility, the one Obama espoused his support for Thursday, is based in a desire to advance civil rights.

In an election year, everything is about politics, even the death of a father, a husband and a brother.

Democrats never let a tragedy go to waste.

In the case of Lewis, his death came at a convenient time for the party of Jim Crow, allowing Democrats to send out their retired star player to score a few cheap political points.

Trump was right to avoid the political spectacle Tuesday, when he said that he would not be attending the funeral.

The president averted walking into a politicized disaster, and also avoided a health hazard, as the Democrats in mourning seemingly forgot about the coronavirus and social distancing Thursday.

Respectfully, are we or are we not allowed in church shoulder-to-shoulder and singing?? pic.twitter.com/XpJmNuwEfV — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 30, 2020

Perhaps they felt immune from falling ill.

Everyone knows that the coronavirus doesn’t spread during large gatherings hosted by angry Democrats.

