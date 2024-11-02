An Obama Illegal Migrant Forced Girl, 5, to Watch Porn Then Brutally Raped Her - Charges

Americans are getting another look at the horrors of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

A Honduran man who entered the country during the Obama administration is under arrest in Nassau County, New York, charged with the brutal rape of a 5-year-old girl, according to the New York Post.

And investigators say the girl might not be his first victim.

“This 27-year-old man did not wake up one day and decide ‘I’m going to rape a 5-year-old girl.’ So we believe there may be more victims out there,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryan said Friday, according to Newsweek.

The arrest was announced in a news release published Thursday by the Nassau County Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Wilson Castillo Diaz, 26. According to the release, Diaz crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S. in April 2014. He was arrested by the Border Patrol and released pending an immigration hearing.

He never appeared for the hearing, according to the release.

Meet Wilson Castillo Diaz, an illegal immigrant who was released into the US by our own government and given a court date. Obviously he didn’t show up. What did he do instead? He violently attacked a 5 year old girl and stole her innocence. This is what we get with Kamala… pic.twitter.com/xpsLZecUXH — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) November 1, 2024



It isn’t clear what Diaz has been doing in the decade since — he has no criminal history, according to the Post.

But it is clear that if he were not in the country illegally in the first place, he would not have been in the town of Westbury, New York, on Oct. 16, the date of his alleged attack on the girl, according to the Nassau County police news release.

In its report, the Post cited a criminal complaint that charged Diaz with having the girl in his bedroom on the day of the crime, showed her pornography on his television, then raped her.

There were no details, such as whether or how the two knew each other or how the attack was reported to police. The girl was evaluated at a local hospital, according to the Post.

But with a week to go before a presidential election where illegal immigration is a defining issue — and where Vice President Kamala Harris has set herself up as the protector of women’s rights — the news set off a wave of reaction on social media.

Almost every single day I post a preventable death but no one in the media seems it important enough to report. Why is that? HOW MANY ARE TOO MANY? I’ve now posted the deaths of 885 people killed or allegedly killed by an illegal. There have been 1000’s of these preventable… pic.twitter.com/9WRK87Bxw2 — Orrin (@howmanyare2many) November 1, 2024

You know there are other victims he left in his wake! — Roy (@RoyGruber1) November 2, 2024

EVEN 1 VICTIM IS TOO DAMN MANY! — Robert – (@quality_scents) November 1, 2024

Charges against Diaz include rape, attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Post.

He is being held in the Nassau County jail on $200,000 cash bond, the Post reported.

He will also face deportation hearings — after his criminal case is completed.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said Diaz “should never have been in this country” in the first place, according to the Post.

He blamed Democratic lenience on illegal immigration — a legacy of former President Barack Obama’s administration that’s been championed and expanded by “border czar” Harris and President Joe Biden — for the girl’s trauma.

“I can’t stress enough how disheartening this is that this crime could occur against such a young girl who had her innocence taken away from her,” Blakeman said, according to the Post.

“Nassau County is not a sanctuary county, and for good reason, because we try to keep out illegal migrants who haven’t been vetted. We don’t know who they are. We don’t know where they came from. We don’t know if they have a criminal record.

“But unfortunately, our state is a sanctuary state and the policies in Washington have made us a sanctuary country.”

