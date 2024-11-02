Share
News

An Obama Illegal Migrant Forced Girl, 5, to Watch Porn Then Brutally Raped Her - Charges

 By Joe Saunders  November 2, 2024 at 8:29am
Share

Americans are getting another look at the horrors of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

A Honduran man who entered the country during the Obama administration is under arrest in Nassau County, New York, charged with the brutal rape of a 5-year-old girl, according to the New York Post.

And investigators say the girl might not be his first victim.

“This 27-year-old man did not wake up one day and decide ‘I’m going to rape a 5-year-old girl.’ So we believe there may be more victims out there,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryan said Friday, according to Newsweek.

The arrest was announced in a news release published Thursday by the Nassau County Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Wilson Castillo Diaz, 26. According to the release, Diaz crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S. in April 2014. He was arrested by the Border Patrol and released pending an immigration hearing.

He never appeared for the hearing, according to the release.


It isn’t clear what Diaz has been doing in the decade since — he has no criminal history, according to the Post.

If found guilty, should this illegal face the death penalty instead of deportation?

But it is clear that if he were not in the country illegally in the first place, he would not have been in the town of Westbury, New York, on Oct. 16, the date of his alleged attack on the girl, according to the Nassau County police news release.

In its report, the Post cited a criminal complaint that charged Diaz with having the girl in his bedroom on the day of the crime, showed her pornography on his television, then raped her.

There were no details, such as whether or how the two knew each other or how the attack was reported to police. The girl was evaluated at a local hospital, according to the Post.

But with a week to go before a presidential election where illegal immigration is a defining issue — and where Vice President Kamala Harris has set herself up as the protector of women’s rights — the news set off a wave of reaction on social media.

Related:
Illegal Immigrant Charged with Terrorism and Hate Crime Felonies After 'Targeted' Attack in Chicago

Charges against Diaz include rape, attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Post.

He is being held in the Nassau County jail on $200,000 cash bond, the Post reported.

He will also face deportation hearings — after his criminal case is completed.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said Diaz “should never have been in this country” in the first place, according to the Post.

He blamed Democratic lenience on illegal immigration — a legacy of former President Barack Obama’s administration that’s been championed and expanded by “border czar” Harris and President Joe Biden — for the girl’s trauma.

“I can’t stress enough how disheartening this is that this crime could occur against such a young girl who had her innocence taken away from her,” Blakeman said, according to the Post.

“Nassau County is not a sanctuary county, and for good reason, because we try to keep out illegal migrants who haven’t been vetted. We don’t know who they are. We don’t know where they came from. We don’t know if they have a criminal record.

“But unfortunately, our state is a sanctuary state and the policies in Washington have made us a sanctuary country.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




An Obama Illegal Migrant Forced Girl, 5, to Watch Porn Then Brutally Raped Her - Charges
'What Did He Even Mean by This?': Tim Walz Sparks Outrage After Internet Hears What He Called Elon Musk
Dem Stronghold Descends Into Violent Chaos Days Before Election
Alert: FBI Deployed Female 'Honeypot' Agents to Destroy Trump - Whistleblower
Two Yankees Fans Ejected from World Series Game After Brazenly Interfering with Play
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation