Obama Insists Women Are 'Indisputably' Better Than Men

So, this is his excuse?

Former President Barack Obama — the man who occupied the world’s most powerful office for eight years, weakening his country at home with disastrous social and economic policies and abroad with a feckless excuse for leadership — took to a stage in Singapore on Monday to categorically state that one half of humanity is better than the other half.

And Obama is not part of the better half.

“Now, women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect,” Obama said, according to the BBC. “But what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men].”

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

And he didn’t stop there. He also blamed “old people” for much that is wrong today.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said.

It was a classic case of identity politics, writ large — and exactly the kind of thinking progressives accuse conservatives of being guilty of.

In his remarks about women, Obama was elevating an entire section of the human race based simply on genetic makeup. He was also implicitly denigrating the male sex — which has contributed no small part of the advancements in science, technology and the arts that the world enjoys today.

Do you think this was sexist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And he was apparently forgetting his own history.

As becomes distressingly clearer with almost every revelation about the investigations into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Trump presidency, Obama’s federal government and his own Democratic Party were weaponized in favor of Obama’s preferred successor — a woman named Hillary Clinton — acceding to the Oval Office after the 2016 election.

There’s no doubt that Obama and his minions would still prefer that to have been the outcome, but would the rest of the country?

With Trump in the White House, the economy has soared, unemployment rates are at historic lows, and if other nations aren’t particularly fond of the current administration, there’s no doubt that it’s respected.

It’s more than doubtful that a Hillary Clinton presidency would have produced any of those results.

RELATED: While Nobody Was Looking, Melania Trump Won the War on Christmas

While Obama’s words were greeted with the usual embarrassing hosannas from his die-hard leftist base, more than a few Twitter users took exception to his point.

He also said if I like my doctor, I could keep my doctor… — 6oh3Patriot (@6oh3Patriot) December 16, 2019

He must realize what a disaster he was himself and just presume that a woman could do it better. — Augustus (@JMARZ77) December 16, 2019

The man chose Hillary as the ‘best’ choice to succeed him… not so sure im ready to trust his judgement on women (or people in general) tbh 😬 — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) December 16, 2019

So why is this not sexist? — WNY 😷 (@wcny228) December 16, 2019

That last one sums it up perfectly.

“Why is this not sexist?”

Of course, it’s sexist. Just as it would be if Obama or another world leader had stood on a stage and declared that men are inherently superior to women.

It’s no different from saying black people are superior to white people or vice versa.

Modern progressives refuse to accept it, but it’s a bedrock principle of conservative thinking that all individuals — regardless of their physical anatomy — have equal agency and are responsible for their own decisions.

More practically speaking, the history of the world has shown that though women have rarely been in power, when they are, they are as capable of achieving greatness as men — Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, for instance — or infamy.

Maybe the former president has missed reports in The Associated Press and other media about Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi — a woman and former political prisoner now defending her army against charges of genocide. (He should be aware of it. She won a Nobel Peace Prize, too, just like he did.)

In short, Obama’s words about women being “pretty indisputably” better than men might score him pander points with the woke progressive crowd, but they don’t make sense philosophically, logically or historically.

What they might do, however, is give him an excuse for being one of the worst presidents in his country’s history.

Maybe he should take his own advice and start getting out of the way. There’s an estate on Martha’s Vineyard just waiting for him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.