Obama to Install Massive Fossil Fuel Tanks at His Martha's Vineyard Mansion

Former President Barack Obama has received permission to install massive fossil fuel tanks at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

The town of Edgartown, Massachusetts, approved Obama’s application to install three propane tanks at his luxury home, which the former president purchased in 2019 for nearly $12 million. A real estate listing said the mansion has 7,000 square feet and seven bedrooms.

The propane tanks will have the combined capacity to store 2,500 gallons of fuel.

One Edgartown board member told the Martha’s Vineyard Times that the town had never received a request for fuel tanks like this before.

“We’ve never had a private propane tank come to us,” Arthur Smadbeck said.

The tanks are slated for the same mansion where Obama hosted a massive, maskless birthday party that may have caused a COVID-19 outbreak last year.

As president, Obama implemented new restrictions on the American energy industry, punishing coal and knifing fracking on federal lands.

An uncertain regulatory environment has deterred many of America’s fossil fuel producers from investing in extraction and refining capacity.

Obama criticized mankind for failing to do more to fight climate change in a November speech at a climate conference.

“Collectively and individually, we are still falling short,” the 44th president said. “We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis. We are going to have to do more.”

“Collectively and individually we are still falling short” Former US President Barack Obama warns #COP26 delegates: “We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis. We are going to have to do more.” Latest on the climate conference: https://t.co/0w0JJTwyPy pic.twitter.com/oZbd5S6Xg9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 8, 2021

It’s possible that his plans for a propane mega-tank at his mansion were coming to fruition at the same time.

Progressive elites have long opted to escape the inconveniences of everyday American life by setting themselves up in ultra-affluent enclaves.

President Joe Biden’s climate czar John Kerry called upon policymakers to reject the arguments for increased energy production, even after using fossil fuels in private jet trips to Martha’s Vineyard himself.

