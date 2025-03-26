Share
News
Judge James E. Boasberg poses for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2023.
Judge James E. Boasberg poses for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2023. (Carolyn Van Houten - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Obama Judge Blocked from Receiving Deportation Info, 'Lacks Competence' to Address National Security

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

A federal judge has been slapped down in his effort to gain information about deportation flights to El Salvador in which members of the violent Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua gang were deported after President Donald Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has sought details about the flights, which he ordered to turn around while he considered whether using the 1798 law was constitutionally sound.

The flights did not do as he ordered, and on Monday, the Department of Justice argued that due to “state secrets privilege,” it did not have to divulge the information, according to the Associated Press.

Boasberg also issued an order preventing further flights, which the Trump administration is appealing.

The Alien Enemies Act allows for deportation without a non-citizen’s case being reviewed by a federal judge.

In a Monday court filing, the Department of Justice said Boasberg’s court “has all of the facts it needs to address the compliance issues before it,” according to Newsweek.

“Further intrusions on the Executive Branch would present dangerous and wholly unwarranted separation-of-powers harms with respect to diplomatic and national security concerns that the Court lacks competence to address,” the filing said.

“Accordingly, the states secrets privilege forecloses further demands for details that have no place in this matter, and the government will address the Court’s order to show cause tomorrow by demonstrating that there is no basis for the suggestion of noncompliance with any binding order.”

The filing continued, “[T]he information sought by the Court is subject to the state secrets privilege because disclosure would pose reasonable danger to national security and foreign affairs.”

Is this the right move by President Trump?

Boasberg had been seeking details about the timing of the flights, according to Fox News.

In parrying a demand from Boasberg last week, the Justice Department said Boasberg should focus on the big issue of the law Trump used to deport gang members, not the details of whether Boasberg was obeyed as he wished.

“The Court has now spent more time trying to ferret out information about the Government’s flight schedules and relations with foreign countries than it did in investigating the facts before certifying the class action in this case,” said the filing, co-signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and others.

“That observation reflects how upside-down this case has become, as digressive micromanagement has outweighed consideration of the case’s legal issues,” the filing said.

“Continuing to beat a dead horse solely for the sake of prying from the Government legally immaterial facts and wholly within a sphere of core functions of the Executive Branch is both purposeless and frustrating to the consideration of the actual legal issues at stake in this case,” the DOJ wrote.

Related:
US Couple Arrested, Taken to Maximum-Security Mexican Prison After Time-Share Dispute

The filing said Boasberg was guilty of judicial overreach.

“The underlying premise of these orders, including the most recent one requiring the production of these facts ex parte today at noon, is that the Judicial Branch is superior to the Executive Branch, particularly on non-legal matters involving foreign affairs and national security,” last week’s filing said.

“The Government disagrees. The two branches are coequal, and the Court’s continued intrusions into the prerogatives of the Executive Branch, especially on a non-legal and factually irrelevant matter, should end.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump to Make Final TikTok Decision After All-Star Meeting: Report
Return to Sender: Labor Department Kicking $1.4 Billion Back to the Taxpayer
Chaos in Boston: Driver Plows Rented Truck into Pedestrians
Charges Filed After Air Traffic Controllers Fight in Reagan Airport Tower
Creepy Video: Dark Figure Stalks Around Home at Night, Residents Find Tesla Nightmare When They Awaken
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation