Obama Judge Just Knowingly Released 4 Violent Illegals - 1 Ethiopian Pedophile and 3 Cuban Murderers, According to ICE - Onto US Streets

Activist judges are dead set on turning this country into a dystopian society ruled by bloodthirsty criminals and sexual deviants.

There is simply no other conclusion to draw after Wednesday’s news from the New York Post that a federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama released four illegal alien criminals back into society after they were detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented on the judge in question, John deGravelles, and this absolutely brain-dead decision.

“Judge John deGravelles, appointed by Barack Obama, released FOUR violent criminals back onto American communities, and unfortunately, the ramifications will only be the continued rape, murder, assault, and robbery of more American victims,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

Indeed, these four men do have horrendous crimes to their names.

A news release from the Department of Homeland Security reported on their crimes, along with 47 other men being detained at Angola Prison in the state, as part of a partnership.

Ibrahim Ali Mohammed is an Ethiopian national who had been issued a final order of removal from the U.S. in September 2024. He was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Cuban, Luis Gaston-Sanchez, has convictions for homicide, assault, robbery, and resisting an officer. His final order for removal was issued in 2001.

A fellow Cuban, Ricardo Blanco Chomat, was convicted of homicide, kidnapping, robbery, larceny, aggravated assault with a firearm, and selling cocaine. An immigration judge issued his order of removal in 2002.

Finally, a third Cuban, Francisco Rodriguez-Romero has also been convicted of homicide and has a weapons offense. His order of removal was issued 1995.

All these men were supposed to leave the country and did not. They went on to wreak havoc and spread evil.

Now they are free.

The country is less safe with these monsters afoot.

So what was deGravelles’ reasoning behind this reckless, dangerous decision?

Per the New York Post, deGravelles ruled that the aliens were held “unlawfully,” saying being in detention for longer than six months is “constitutionally suspect.”

He went so far as to add “their deportation is not reasonably foreseeable.”

Their deportation has been “reasonably foreseeable” for years — one of them is overdue for removal by over 30 years.

From the DHS news release, there are 47 other men in Angola Prison for the same reasons — murder and sexually abusing children.

Will deGravelles release them as well?

He should be removed before he has the chance.

