Did Obama Make a Crude Joke About Trump? Moment Goes Viral After Viewers Notice His Hands

Will whoever’s in charge of the “Days Without a Crude Joke by a Democrat Eminence” counter please set it back to zero by Wednesday morning? Thanks in advance.

Yes, just as the couch jokes regarding a fake internet rumor about Sen. J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, had died down, we have former President Barack Obama — a man who gets marketed as the soaring rhetorician of the Democratic Party and orator of our times — making a joke about former President Trump’s genitalia.

And not just anywhere, mind you. He did it on stage giving one of the biggest speeches at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

I suppose you can give Obama the benefit of plausible deniability, but it was clear what he meant when he made a crude hand gesture when talking about the size of Trump’s, ahem, “crowds.” Nudge nudge, wink wink.

The moment came, quite ironically, as the 44th president of the United States was railing against the 45th for his supposed immaturity.

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his escalator nine years ago,” Obama said.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” he continued.

“There’s the childish nicknames. The crazy conspiracy theories. This … weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama said, making a rather unmistakable hand gesture regarding, ahem, sizes as he did that, much to the delight of the audience:

Obama appears to make crude hand gesture while describing Trump’s ‘weird obsession’ with crowd sizes https://t.co/eevmLBwJcW pic.twitter.com/0kwgStLvTJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2024

Now, as much as there’s a matter of plausible deniability here, there isn’t much of one. After all, if you’re the former president of the United States and you appear on stage at your party’s convention not meaning to make a joke about someone’s private parts and accidentally do, you break into the laughter to get beyond it.

Alas, I’m sure if he’s asked about it, he’ll insist that this was totally not what he meant when he gave the remarks. We only have the assumption that this is a 63-year-old millionaire claiming a 78-year-old billionaire is being childish and then being exponentially more childish than he could ever be.

However, viewers at home certainly came to their own conclusions:

I cannot believe this moment happened… pic.twitter.com/u14mY9GD9E — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2024

Also, to be clear, the reason that crowd sizes are an issue in this campaign is that the media has decided that it is. These are posts from actual members of the media, not paid Democrat apparatchiks (although one admits it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference):

Long lines formed outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee today as attendees wait to enter a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/LgwFmQ4cXJ — Civic Media (@CivicMediaUS) August 20, 2024

This is the line outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee just over an hour before Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak… pic.twitter.com/SQE5czy0Oh — Evan Casey (@ecaseymedia) August 20, 2024

I was at the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz rally in Philly today. I was there for work, conducting interviews with people before the rally started. We actually left shortly after Harris & Walz took the stage. And this was the line of people still waiting to get in as I was leaving. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DbF8I4sBDa — Matt Polidoro (@Polidorable) August 7, 2024

Crowd size — as in, actual crowd size, not the new euphemism for genitalia bulk inaugurated by former President Barack Obama during his DNC speech and, yes, did I mention this was his DNC speech? — has been used as a gauge by the media for the “vibes” the Kamala campaign has been generating.

What they don’t mention is that many of these events are little more than free concerts for popular artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Bon Iver, or that the Harris campaign has gotten caught trying to alter the optics of campaign events to make things look a lot more packed than it actually was:

If Kamala Harris was so popular, their campaign wouldn’t need to block this area off. Maybe they should invite another twerker to fill the stadium. .@KamalaHQ doesn’t want you to see this. pic.twitter.com/b5VxiYAI5y — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) August 10, 2024

While one will concede that there’s probably more good “vibes” around the Democratic campaign now that they’ve managed to throw geriatric Uncle Joe off the side of the ship, it still remains to be seen whether this is a temporary phenomenon that subsides once Harris is introduced to some form of adversarial questioning, as one perfervidly hopes she will be sometime before the election.

There’s also another salient point in here — namely, that the Democrats accuse Trump of being petty and vulgar and childish while doing the exact same things.

It’s not as if this is anything new, after all, including during major speeches. For instance, Gov. Tim Walz, being introduced as Harris’ running mate earlier this month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, decided to use the occasion to make an obscene joke:

Tim Walz on JD Vance: I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/JrQrSW8mUh — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 6, 2024

In case you don’t get this, it involves a fake internet rumor that J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, wrote about having sexual congress with a couch in “Hillbilly Elegy.” Going into it any further will just make my brain hurt, so if you still don’t get it, look it up. (Although not while you’re eating.)

What’s ironic is that Walz’s “joke,” such as it was, came at the end of a rally in which multiple Democrats called the Republicans “weird” — an insult that traces its origin back to Walz himself.

It’s almost as if they’re trying to see how much psychological projection they can get away with before they get called on it. “Boy, aren’t those Republicans weird and childish? I’m totally normal and mature up here calling them out via a weird and childish sex joke! See?”

Nice work all around, team. Can’t wait to hear Kamala Harris’ speech, which presumably has been ghostwritten by Howard Stern. And we can set the counter back to zero yet again.

