Obama Mentions Himself 92 Times While Campaigning for Fellow Democrat

Former President Barack Obama reportedly referred to himself 92 times while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen in Las Vegas on Monday.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Obama said, “You guys go ahead and take a seat, I got a lot to say,” The American Mirror reported.

During his 38-minute speech, the former chief executive of the United States said, “I” 85 times, “Me” four times, and “My,” “Obama” and “Barack” once each, according to the Mirror.

One of the times Obama particularly shined the spotlight on himself was talking about the nation’s currently booming economy.

“When I walked into office 10 years ago, we were in the middle of the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes,” he said. “By the time I left office, wages were rising, uninsurance rate was falling, poverty was falling, and that’s what I handed off to the next guy.

“So when you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it,” Obama added, to loud applause and a standing ovation.

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow disagreed with the former White House occupant’s assessment.

“Under his stewardship, the so-called recovery was 2 percent average per year, which is really the worst, since, I believe, since the Depression,” Kudlow told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning. “And already, we have beaten our critics, including Obama’s staff people. We’re running an economy that’s 3 to 4 percent economically.”

He continued, “President Trump has cut tax rates on small businesses and corporations and individuals — and he wants to do some more. That’s a huge change from President Obama.”

Kudlow pointed to other very un-Obama actions taken by the Trump administration, including an unprecedented rollback of federal regulations, and promoting development of traditional energy sources, such as oil and coal.

.@larry_kudlow: With all respect to former President Obama – I don’t think he’s right to take credit for the economy pic.twitter.com/kZup3ep3Uz — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 23, 2018

“Look at the confidence metric,” Kudlow said. “Almost from the day of the election, consumer sentiment and small business confidence soared. It had been falling, and it’s a ‘V’ recovery and it continues.”

The day after Trump’s election in November 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked over 250 points, closing at a record high of 18,589.

Over the next year, it blew through the 19,000, 20,000…23,000, and now sits at over 25,000.

The 31 percent rise during Trump’s first year represents the best tally since the 1930s, when the market was recovering from the 1929 crash that marked the beginning of the Depression, according to CNBC.

Additionally, September’s 3.7 percent unemployment rate is the lowest recorded since December 1969.

