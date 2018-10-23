SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Obama Mentions Himself 92 Times While Campaigning for Fellow Democrat

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:52pm
Print

Former President Barack Obama reportedly referred to himself 92 times while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen in Las Vegas on Monday.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Obama said, “You guys go ahead and take a seat, I got a lot to say,” The American Mirror reported.

During his 38-minute speech, the former chief executive of the United States said, “I” 85 times, “Me” four times, and “My,” “Obama” and “Barack” once each, according to the Mirror.

One of the times Obama particularly shined the spotlight on himself was talking about the nation’s currently booming economy.

“When I walked into office 10 years ago, we were in the middle of the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes,” he said. “By the time I left office, wages were rising, uninsurance rate was falling, poverty was falling, and that’s what I handed off to the next guy.

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

“So when you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it,” Obama added, to loud applause and a standing ovation.

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow disagreed with the former White House occupant’s assessment.

“Under his stewardship, the so-called recovery was 2 percent average per year, which is really the worst, since, I believe, since the Depression,” Kudlow told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning. “And already, we have beaten our critics, including Obama’s staff people. We’re running an economy that’s 3 to 4 percent economically.”

Do you think Obama deserves credit for the nation's current economy?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He continued, “President Trump has cut tax rates on small businesses and corporations and individuals — and he wants to do some more. That’s a huge change from President Obama.”

Kudlow pointed to other very un-Obama actions taken by the Trump administration, including an unprecedented rollback of federal regulations, and promoting development of traditional energy sources, such as oil and coal.

“Look at the confidence metric,” Kudlow said. “Almost from the day of the election, consumer sentiment and small business confidence soared. It had been falling, and it’s a ‘V’ recovery and it continues.”

The day after Trump’s election in November 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked over 250 points, closing at a record high of 18,589.

RELATED: Blue Wave Warning: 86% Chance Democrats Take Over the House

Over the next year, it blew through the 19,000, 20,000…23,000, and now sits at over 25,000.

The 31 percent rise during Trump’s first year represents the best tally since the 1930s, when the market was recovering from the 1929 crash that marked the beginning of the Depression, according to CNBC.

Additionally, September’s 3.7 percent unemployment rate is the lowest recorded since December 1969.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.