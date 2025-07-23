Did Obama Himself Order Doctored Russia Report? Page 72 of Gabbard's Classified Doc Dump Sure Sounds Like It

What did former President Barack Obama know about the Russia collusion hoax, and when did he know it?

In short, it looks as if he knew everything from the beginning, because it appears that he ordered it.

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a 114-page PDF filled with declassified documents detailing the origins of what she said was a years-long, Obama-directed coup against President Donald Trump.

Gabbard has characterized her findings as a “treasonous conspiracy” based on “manufactured intelligence.”

A key piece of evidence appeared on page 72 of Gabbard’s Friday documents dump. That file indicates that then-DNI James Clapper would take the lead on an inter-agency effort to fashion a narrative regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election that contravened the intelligence community’s (IC) previous assessments.

“The IC is prepared to produce an assessment per the President’s request, that pulls together the information we have on the tools Moscow used and the actions it took to influence the 2016 election, an explanation of why Moscow directed these activities, and how Moscow’s approach has changed over time, going back to 2008 and 2012 as reference points,” the declassified document read.

That key phrase, “per the President’s request,” sure makes it sound like Obama himself wanted this new narrative.

Moreover, it appears that Obama wanted the entire intelligence and federal law enforcement apparatus behind it.

“ODNI will lead the effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS,” the document continued.

Should Barack Obama be dragged before Congress, put under oath, and forced to testify about this outrageous conspiracy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1832 Votes) No: 1% (26 Votes)

To understand the magnitude of the former president’s apparent transgression, consider the president’s daily intelligence briefing dated Dec. 8, 2016. Then, compare it to the details of the intelligence community’s new assessment proposal one day later.

“We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure,” the Dec. 8 presidential briefing read.

That document, however, was never published.

Instead, acting on “new guidance,” and following a meeting in the White House Situation Room the next day, Dec. 9, 2016, senior Obama administration officials set about crafting the story the president apparently wanted.

For instance, the new proposal asked, “How did Moscow seek to influence the US presidential election in 2016? What tools did they use?”

Then, the proposal listed “hacking” as the first tool.

The previous day’s presidential briefing, however, had concluded that Russians committed no such meaningful “malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.”

Rarely does one find such red-hot smoking guns as proof of ordinary wrongdoing, let alone what’s been termed a treasonous conspiracy.

Indeed, aside from the dishonesty, one marvels most at the brazenness of it. Obama and his senior officials appear to have had such confidence in their control of the deep state that they left a digital trail. No one, they imagined, would ever uncover and expose them.

Then, along came Gabbard, a former Democrat who left the party because of behavior like this. She now deserves a place in Trump’s Garden of Heroes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.