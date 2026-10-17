Obama Presidential Hits Jaw-Dropping Total Cost of Over $1 Billion, Tripling Past Estimates

The cost for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, is now forecasted to exceed $1 billion, which is nearly three times the initial estimated cost for the project.

Fox News, which confirmed the figure on the basis of newly released financial information, reported that the project also opened five years past schedule.

“While we continue to reconcile costs and plan ahead for additional capital improvements, we anticipate our total cost for constructing the campus is approximately $1 billion — again, all raised in private contributions,” Emily Bittner, the Obama Foundation’s vice president of communications, told Fox News.

“This includes investments in additional public art, insurance, scope changes in our Home Court, project management and exhibit installation, among other categories.”

It was supposed to open in 2021 after between $300 million and $350 million in construction costs.

But the Obama Presidential Center ultimately opened in June of this year, when costs were estimated at $850 million.

Beyond serving as a museum about the Obama administration, the building serves as the headquarters for the Obama Foundation.

The campus has a public library branch and an athletic center.

The building, unlike other presidential libraries, does not house original presidential records.

The newly released financials also show the Obama Foundation bringing in significant resources, even though fundraising varies from year to year.

In 2025, the entity brought in $151 million, a decline from $195 million in 2024.

In 2023, they had raised $129 million, and in 2022, they brought in a much stronger $311 million.

The Obama Foundation’s borrowing also increased as the project progressed, from $15 million at the end of 2025 to more than $63 million by July of this year.

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The organization borrowed the funds to handle short-term costs related to the construction.

Brian Mittendorf, a nonprofit accounting professor at the Ohio State University, told Fox News that although the Obama Foundation has substantial resources, much of their assets are tied to the new campus.

“In terms of the organization’s overall financial health, again, I would say financial health looks quite good,” he described.

“They have a decent amount of cash, investments, liquidity, and so on. So it’s not like they’re in financial difficulty by any means.”

“Bottom line to me: I don’t see a short-term financial distress here, but I do see an organization that has tied up a lot of its resources in its buildings, which means more costs to come and the need for more revenues to make this sustainable,” Mittendorf added.

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