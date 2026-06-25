Well, well, well.

After making opposition to voter ID requirements a plank of the Democratic Party platform, the Obama Presidential Library must be evil racists, massive hypocrites, or maybe even both.

The building, which honors the 44th president, opened last Friday in Chicago, Illinois. This imposing, grey structure cost $850 million for what looks more akin to a massive trash bin than a library.

Visitors and anyone checking the website were met with an interesting bit of information about their visit — you must show a valid photo ID to enter.

The website policy reads, “Must be able to provide proof of residency. Be prepared to show proof of residency at the Museum with a valid photo ID, Illinois driver’s license, state ID, or city-issued ID. Guardians must be able to provide proof of residency for accompanying children.”

Isn’t requiring a photo ID racist? Won’t this keep poor, ignorant black Americans who supposedly can’t acquire one from visiting?

It’s a shocking discovery, to say the least.

Could it be that Democrats actually see the merit in requiring ID for certain situations and only push for this insanity in our elections to enable fraud?

ID is not controversial among the American people.

Refer to polling results reported by CNN data analyst Harry Enten from Pew Research.

Enten’s segment was motivated in response to singer/songwriter Nicki Minaj, who posted on social media platform X in February, “What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!!”

“The American people are with Nicki Minaj,” Enten said.

He showed viewers that polling numbers going back to 2018 have at least 75 percent approving of voter ID. After showing 83 percent for 2025, he broke down how Democrats and Republicans saw it.

Americans agree with Nicki Minaj when it comes to voter id. 83% of favor photo voter id to vote per Pew. This includes 70%+ of Democrats and Republicans, as well as 75%+ of Americans across races…. White, Black, and Latino. It’s not controversial. pic.twitter.com/9Kocw85Uh8 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 3, 2026

“Normally you might expect, ‘Hey, there’d be a big divide by party, with Republicans really for it and Democrats really against it.’ But not really.”

The screen showed Democrats at 71 percent approval of voter ID and Republicans at 95 percent approval.

Enten then showed numbers putting the nail in the coffin for this argument, which is only popular among leftist elites in the Democratic Party.

By race, there’s approval across racial groups — with 85 percent for whites, 82 percent for Latinos, and 72 percent for blacks.

“So the bottom line is this — voter ID is not controversial in this country. A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country,” Enten said.

“It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race.”

Democratic leaders find fuel for their argument in the subtle racism of low expectations. In the minds of leftist elites, minorities are not as capable as whites, and they need lower standards to function in society.

It’s part of a patronizing attitude this party has had for two centuries.

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