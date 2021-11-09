Share
Commentary

Obama Pulls a Biden: Thinks He's in Ireland During Speech to Climate Change Conference in Scotland

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 9, 2021 at 9:35am
Share

Working with someone for eight years can rub off on a guy — even if you’re that guy’s boss.

On Monday, former President Barack Obama delivered an address in Glasgow, Scotland, to the COP26 climate change conference — which hasn’t been going swimmingly for the United States or the West. Obama sought to rally the team and buttress the cause.

Instead, he managed to make a Biden-esque gaffe, calling Scotland the “Emerald Isles” — a title reserved for Ireland — and referring to William Shakespeare as the “bard” of wherever he thought he was, which wasn’t England.

We’ll get to the problematic nature of that last part in a little bit — but let’s look at the moment, which came during 64th minute of a 70-minute speech by Obama.

“That’s what’s required to meet this challenge: Gird yourself for a marathon, not a sprint,” Obama said.  “For solving a problem this big, this complex and this important has never happened all at once.”

Trending:
Woman Nearly Dies, Then Has Both Legs Amputated After Mistaking Mysterious Infection for COVID-19

Then: “Since we’re in the Emerald Isles here, let me quote the bard, William Shakespeare.”

Obama went on to quote from “Othello:” “‘What wound,’ [Shakespeare] writes, ‘did ever heal, but by degrees?’” Obama said.

“Our planet has been wounded by our actions,” he went on. “Those wounds won’t be healed today or tomorrow or the next, but they can be healed by degrees if we start with that spirit.”



The obvious, Biden-esque gaffe: The Emerald Isle, singular, is solely a nickname for Ireland, a few hundred miles to the south of Glasgow.

If one wants to be cute and refer to Scotland as something other than, well, Scotland, “Caledonia” is usually the go-to. It’s never been called the “Emerald Isle” — or “isles,” for that matter. It’s one of three constituent countries on the island of Great Britain — England and Wales being the others — and one of four constituent countries that are part of the United Kingdom if one includes Northern Ireland, which is on the Emerald Isle.

You know, the island they weren’t on.

It didn’t take long for people to remember Obama’s 2008 “57 states” gaffe and the fact he mispronounced “Glasgow.”

Related:
Video: Hillary Clinton Gets Brutal Belfast Reception: Protesters Howl 'War Criminal,' 'Scumbag'

Furthermore, I imagine that’s not the only point which the Scots in attendance might be willing to raise that doesn’t have to do with Obama’s faceplant on the “Emerald Isles.”

While Americans will often generically refer to William Shakespeare as “The Bard,” he’s the bard of England, as the New York Post noted. In Scotland, that term is reserved for Robert Burns, the poet best known to Americans as  the writer of the lyrics to “Auld Lang Syne.”

Of course, if he thought he was in Ireland, the bard there is up for debate — although Ireland’s best poet of modern times, the late Seamus Heaney, argued for W.B. Yeats.

User @geori89 may have put it best:

Leonard Cohen, the “Hallelujah” and “Suzanne” songwriter and performer, is intimately associated with Montreal.

Not that we should have expected much more. After all, you can get away with this and become president nowadays:

But remember, Obama is supposed to be the ultimate “adult in the room.” Furthermore, the COP26 conference in Glasgow has been anticipated for quite some time now. Getting the alternate title for Scotland right, getting who the bard in Scotland is correct — one would imagine Obama has advance people for that. Perhaps this was an isolated incident. Or perhaps the Biden blob is spreading.

Mind you, Obama had his own gaffes, but nothing this glaring in remarks that were apparently prepared in advance. In 2020, Politico reported Obama told another Democrat during the presidential primary process, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” Apparently, this even includes his own former boss’ reputation as a man of soaring rhetoric and precise language. Nice work.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
Controversial AZ School District Cooperated with Police to Gather Intel on Dissenting Parents: Report
Obama Pulls a Biden: Thinks He's in Ireland During Speech to Climate Change Conference in Scotland
VP Harris to NASA: Are You Able to 'Track Trees' by Race for 'Environmental Justice?'
GOP Senator: Biden Basically 'Pledged Allegiance' to United Nations Flag at Climate Change Conference
Watch: Biden Admin Laughs in the Public's Face as High Energy Costs Trigger a Deadly Food Shortage
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.