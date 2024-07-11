Share
News

Is Obama Pushing to Remove Biden? Star Actor Reached Out to Him Before Brutal Op-Ed: Report

 By Bryan Chai  July 11, 2024 at 9:03am
Share

As much as high-ranking Democrats have tried to underplay or outright deny it, rumors have long persisted that the relationship between President Joe Biden and his old boss, former President Barack Obama, is tepid at best — and outright frosty at worst.

A new report from Politico isn’t going to help quell that chatter — especially in the wake of a disastrous presidential debate in late June that appears to have fractured the Democratic base.

Perhaps the most high-profile example of the fractured state of Democrats came on Wednesday, when actor George Clooney penned an opinion piece for The New York Times that called on Biden to step down.

“I love Joe Biden,” Clooney wrote. “As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020.

Trending:
Biden Campaign's Attempt to Hit Back at George Clooney Causes Confusion and Laughter on CNN: 'What Does That Mean?'

“He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The article, somehow, drew the ire of both Biden and his chief political rival and presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

And the Clooney op-ed may have pulled that feat off because of a clear connection to Obama — who, again, probably isn’t the favorite of either Biden or Trump.

Will Joe Biden be on the Democratic ballot come November?

Per Politico, before Clooney published his “buzzy and brutal” NYT piece, he reached out to Obama about it.

(It is worth noting that Obama has no official position in the Biden administration, but he’s still very much a top figurehead in the Democratic party.)

Clooney reached out to Obama’s camp to give them “a heads-up” about the forthcoming piece, and the 44th president’s response was … interesting, to say the least.

Obama’s response? It was apparently one of screaming apathy.

“While Obama did not encourage or advise Clooney to say what he said, he also didn’t object to it, we’re told from people familiar with their exchange,” Politico reported. “The lack of pushback is an eye-popping revelation given that the former president was one of the first big voices defending Biden following his abysmal debate performance.”

You can see Obama’s (faux?) defense of Biden below:

Related:
Tucker Carlson Drops Bombshell 'from an Unusually Good Source': Obama Sabotage of Biden Is Underway

Compounding matters for Biden, the Politico report also noted that another top Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, isn’t exactly trying to keep Democrats reading the same book, let alone be on the same page.

“[Pelosi has] advised some Democrats in swing districts to do whatever they have to do to secure their own re-elections — even if it means asking Biden to relinquish his place atop the ticket,” Politico noted, though the former speaker apparently asked those same Demcorats to hold off on that “until this week’s NATO Summit is finished out of respect for Biden and national security writ large.”

Biden was already facing a stiff uphill challenge for re-election — even before that critical debate.

If his party continues to operate the way it is, that uphill challenge may genuinely be insurmountable.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Is Obama Pushing to Remove Biden? Star Actor Reached Out to Him Before Brutal Op-Ed: Report
Angel Reese Extends Her Own WNBA Record, But There's a Massive, Shameless Catch to It
Gen Alpha Loves to Use YouTube Over Streaming Services: Here's Why That's a Bad Thing
Manhunt Underway: Man Allegedly Uses Crossbow to Kill Wife and Daughters of Sports Commentator
Early Parkinson's, Liver Failure: Legendary NFL QB Reveals Harrowing Health Issues
See more...

Conversation