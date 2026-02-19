After Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Lara Trump Drops Bomb: Remembers Trump Saying He Already Has Alien Speech for 'the Right Time'

It turns out border jumpers from the Biden years aren’t the only aliens on President Donald Trump’s mind. There’s the subject of “aliens” in the extraterrestrial sense, too.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Miranda Devine this week, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, revealed that DJT has comments he’s prepared to make on the topic “at the right time,” although she didn’t speculate what that “right time” might be.

Her remarks came after former President Barack Obama said on a podcast published Feb. 14 that he thought alien life forms are “real,” but “they’re not being kept in Area 51,” according to USA Today.

Lara Trump, wife of the president’s younger son, Eric, host of Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump,” and a newsmaker in her own right, told Devine that the Trump family has had similar discussions — though she didn’t give a time frame for when they took place.

“What’s funny is, we’ve kind of asked my father-in-law about this, ’cause we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know?’” she said on Devine’s “Pod Force One” podcast on Wednesday.

“Miranda, we all want to know about the UFOs. We all want to know what’s going on.”

“And he played a little coy with us,” she said. “And so that, of course, led us to believe — Eric and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, if he won’t even, like, fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it.’

“I think my father-in-law’s actually said it — that there is some speech that he has that, I guess at the right time, and I don’t know when the right time is, he’s gonna break out and talk about [it]. And it has to do with, maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak.”

She said her personal feeling is that, given the “vastness” of the universe, it would be “pretty wild to think that that only spot where there was any sort of life in the entire universe was here on Earth.”

“I don’t have any information” personally, she added. “I feel like there might be information out there, and hopefully it’s going to be able to be told to all of us very soon.

“We’ll see,” she said.

When Devine probed further about the possible speech, Lara Trump made it clear she was talking from impressions only, but her impressions of the president are much closer than the vast majority of Americans.

“Just knowing him as well as I do, the way he says things, they make a difference sometimes. And he’s been a little different about this one,” she said.

“So, it makes me personally think that there’s something that he knows that the rest of us don’t know. And so, I’ll let people determine for themselves whatever that means. But, yeah, it makes me think there’s more to come.”







The whole conversation was sparked by Obama’s appearance on “No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen,” hosted by a leftist influencer.

Aliens are “real but I haven’t seen them,” the former president said.

“They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he added.

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real” “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

Obama has later “clarified” his remarks, saying that he made the remarks while in “the spirit of the speed round” of questioning, the BBC reported. He said he himself had seen “no evidence” of life out there as president, but conceded the odds are that we aren’t alone, even if the chance of visitation is “low.”

Still, it’s good to see that Barack Obama and Donald Trump are alike in one way: They, too, had the same question upon taking the White House: So, are they real?

If Lara Trump is right, we, too, may soon find out.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.