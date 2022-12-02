Obama Lets It Slip? Talks About 'Crazy' 'Uncle Joe, You Know What Happened to Him'

Appearing at a rally in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday, former President Barack Obama seemed to let loose a Freudian slip in which he admitted that President Joe Biden is not someone we should trust with “serious responsibilities.”

Warnock is in an extremely tight race against GOP candidate Herschel Walker that has gone into a run-off in the Peach State. The race is a very important one that will affect the balance of power in the upper chamber. It is a must-win for both sides.

In their efforts to get Warnock re-elected, the Democrats are bringing in the big guns — and Obama is still the biggest gun the Democrats have.

But on Thursday, he seemed to take aim at his former vice president.

During Obama’s address at the rally, he made fun of comments Walker had made about how he’d rather be a werewolf than a vampire.

“We all know some folks in our lives — we don’t wish them ill will — they say crazy stuff,” Obama said.

Then he slipped into an aside using one of the nicknames often applied to Biden. “You know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him. You know, it’s OK. They’re part of the family but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.”

Fmr. President Barack Obama: “We all know some folks in our lives…they say crazy stuff…Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him. They’re part of the family but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/PTmY1rGTrQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2022

Oops.

Obama’s little verbal gaffe highlights another issue: Warnock does not appear to want Biden anywhere near his campaign. The president has not been asked to stump for Warnock in Georgia.

Obama has ignored Biden, too. Western Journal readers may remember one pitiable incident when the ex-president returned to the White House for a ceremony to commemorate the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

During the ceremony, Obama was the star. So much so that the sitting president was completely ignored — even when he attempted to get Obama’s attention.

Watch these 13 seconds and tell me who Democrats think is President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/deRELUAsuV — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 5, 2022

Obama was obviously referring to Biden during his comments on Thursday. But if you listen closely to the audience, there was hesitation to laugh or clap. Even Warnock fans knew that Obama’s joke was a bad idea.

Regardless, it’s also pretty obvious that he was right on target. “Uncle Joe” really shouldn’t be entrusted with serious responsibilities. We have two disastrous years as evidence of that.

