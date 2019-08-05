Obama Speaks Out After Mass Shootings, Conveniently Leaves Out Dayton Shooter’s Alleged Leftist Ties

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence after a pair of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, rocked the country over the weekend.

Obama posted a lengthy message Monday on Twitter.

“Michelle and I grieve with all the families in El Paso and Dayton who endured these latest mass shootings,” he began. “Even if details are still emerging, there are a few things we already know to be true.”

Unsurprisingly, the former president hit on some expected talking points from the far left after offering his condolences.

First, Obama began to prattle on about the need to restrict the Second Amendment with “tougher gun laws.”

“First, no other nation on Earth comes close to experiencing the frequency of mass shootings that we see in the United States,” he wrote. “No other developed nation tolerates the levels of gun violence we do.

“Every time this happens, we’re told that tougher gun laws won’t stop all murders; that they won’t stop every deranged individual from getting a weapon and shooting innocent people in public places.

“But the evidence shows that they can stop some killings. They can save some families from heartbreak. We are not helpless here. And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening.”

He reiterated that idea in a follow-up tweet:

Until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening: https://t.co/reTnmcg3xo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 5, 2019

To be fair, the fact that Obama and the far left are going after law-abiding gun owners is hardly novel. It’s virtually expected at this point.

Where the former president’s message really took a turn for the absurd was when he addressed the motivations behind the weekend’s shootings — or at least one of them.

“Second, while the motivations behind these shootings may not yet be fully known, there are indications that the El Paso shooting follows a dangerous trend: troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies and see themselves obligated to act violently to preserve white supremacy,” Obama said.

There’s a lot to unpack there.

First, to give a smidgen of credit where it’s due, at least Obama had the decency to acknowledge that the motivations were not “fully known,” which is a small step above the typical far-left mobs who immediately blame conservatives for every shooting.

Second, however, he is being both disingenuous and intellectually dishonest by leaving out the Dayton shooting.

Yes, there appear to be white nationalist ties to the El Paso shooter, and yes, that should be condemned powerfully and unequivocally.

But there is also mounting evidence that the Dayton killer is a leftist who supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and opposed Republicans. Where, exactly, is Obama’s hand-wringing over the Dayton shooter and the far-left ideologies that may have turned him into a mass murderer?

Obama must hate it when facts undermine his leftist talking points.

