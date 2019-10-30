Obama Suddenly 'the Voice of Reason' on the Left as He Condemns 'Woke' Outrage Culture

Maybe this will wake up the “woke.”

Former President Barack Obama gave the leftists of 2019 a rare look at reason on Tuesday with a short sermon on their current obsession with ideological purity.

And one of his former top mouthpieces told CNN’s Don Lemon that Obama was delivering a warning to the candidates in the Democratic field for the party’s presidential nomination as well as the party itself, according to Mediaite.

The left’s extreme reaction to President Donald Trump, said Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki, is limiting the party’s reach.

Has someone on the Democratic side started to notice?

According to Mediaite, Obama was speaking at the third annual Obama Foundation summit in Chicago.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically ‘woke,’ and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” he said. “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.”

Former President Obama to young people: “This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly” Obama goes on to slam people who engage in cancel culture and who look to create constant online outrage pic.twitter.com/qQPdeJb7nV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2019

To most adults, that sounds like a reasonable way of looking at things — a sensible perspective on the politics that go into governing a nation of more than 300 million individuals.

In other words, it sounds way more mature than the current crop of Democratic presidential contenders and their noisy, increasingly leftist base.

As conservative commentator Tomi Lahren pointed out on Fox News, the fact that the most pro-socialist, pro-abortion and anti-Israel president in American history now sounds like “the voice of reason” shows just how far the Democratic Party has wandered since Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“What’s really nice to hear is Barack Obama standing up for our rights and our values of the First Amendment,” Lahren said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.” “Just remember that we used to think Barack Obama was bad.”

“So, that’s where the Democratic Party is now. I mean, President Barack Obama is looking like the voice of reason,” she said.

“That’s when you know the Democratic Party has gotten this bad.”

Check out Lahren’s interview here.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Really. It was one of the strange times when a conservative wasn’t automatically repelled by what was coming out of Barack Obama’s mouth.

Well, I’ll be damned. I honestly didn’t see it coming, but I agree with everything he said here. I guess there really is a first time for everything. — #standup (@RIPNFL_) October 30, 2019

Gosh, I can’t disagree with him. What an odd feeling! — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) October 30, 2019

But some saw the pure, political self-interest behind Obama’s statement.

This guy knows the future of his party is handing over a massive landslide victory across the board to the Republican party because they’ve gone to far bonkers left! — Niel Minor (@MinorNiel) October 30, 2019

And that nails it.

Whatever his many, many faults, Barack Obama is not a stupid man, nor a stupid politician (two factors alone that would probably disqualify him from running for the nomination in the current Democratic environment).

He can see as well as anyone else where his party’s fanaticism is going to take it when it comes time for a general election and all American voters are going to have a say on the country’s future.

The Democratic candidates now constantly trying to outflank each other on the left could be left with nowhere to go after the primary season.

And it looks like Barack Obama is trying to wake them up to that.

