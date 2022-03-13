Share
News

Obama Tests Positive for COVID: 'I've Had a Scratchy Throat for a Couple Days...'

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2022 at 2:23pm
Share

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he posted.

Trending:
Erickson: When Oil Hit Its Record High in 2008, President Bush Knew Exactly What Had to Be Done

Twitter buzzed with the news.

Last year, Obama’s willingness to abide by COVID-19 protocols was called into question when he threw a massive, swanky party for himself to celebrate his 60th birthday.

One video of Obama dancing maskless made the rounds, coming at a time when Americans were still being told to wear masks due to the virus.

Former President Donald Trump was hospitalized in October 2020 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Related:
Watch: Biden Blatantly Lies on Live TV About Administration's Horrendous US Energy Policies

Obama had said in 2020, a time when some Democrats such as current Vice President Kamala Harris were saying they might not take the coronavirus vaccine, that he had no such hesitancy.

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” Obama said then, according to The New York Times.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID,” he said.

Is COVID-19 vaccine effective?

Although Obama expressed his concern when Trump tested positive for the virus, he also savaged Trump’s performance in dealing with the disease.

“He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” Obama said in one jab at Trump as he campaigned for then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to CNN.

He also condemned Trump for the Trump White House having COVID-19 cases.

“Let me say this: I lived in the White House for a while,” Obama said. “You know, it’s a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except, this guy can’t seem to do it. He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Rand Paul Announces Amendment to Bring 'Accountability' for 'Dictator in Chief' Fauci
'Rust' Armorer Responds to Alec Baldwin Court Filing: He 'Broke All Rules and Common Sense'
Jussie Smollett Reportedly Placed in Psych Ward After Being Deemed 'At Risk of Self-Harm'
'Bipolar' Anti-Trump Man Reportedly Heading to Mar-a-Lago After Stabbing NYC Museum Employees
Suspect Identified and Arrested After West Point Candidates Drop Unconscious
See more...

Conversation