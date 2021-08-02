The term “super-spreader” was bouncing around on social media in response to news that former President Barack Obama is reportedly planning a bash to celebrate himself with a few hundred of his closest elite friends.

The 60th birthday party on the island of Martha’s Vineyard comes as much of the nation is being told to wear masks, socially distance and avoid the kinds of events that could mix vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

By a quirk of geography, the event is set to take place relatively close to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where Fourth of July gatherings that were reportedly studied by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been held up as an object lesson in the contagious nature of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Axios reported that as a sop to the concept of safety, the event will be held outdoors on the sprawling 30 acres of the $12 million Obama estate. Guests are reportedly being told they should be vaccinated, and a source Axios did not name said everyone needs to have had a COVID-19 test.

Axios also reported that the party will have a monitor to offer COVID-19 protocol reminders to anyone who might heed them.

It was unclear if masks will be required, Axios reported.

The crowd of guests has been estimated at 475, Axios reported, with another 200 people coming to wait on the needs of the elite invitees.

President Joe Biden will not be among them.

“While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-sixty club,” the White House said in a statement to Axios.

Pearl Jam is lined up to play at the event, Axios reported. Names such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg are being batted about as having been invited, Axios and The Hill reported.

Twitter had a lot to say about the event.

Rules for thee, because they know it’s all a racket. https://t.co/nJrW8Hu2LE — I Heard It Was a Lone Gunmen (@phyle17) August 2, 2021

Super Spreader Event 😱😱😱 Oh wait, it’s Obama. Just a nice gathering of wonderful people ❤️ https://t.co/EkZzTk4JEH — DDayCobra (@DDay_Cobra) August 1, 2021

Super spreader event at the Obamas house. https://t.co/WnFdTn3K7K — Mike (@fuctmind) August 2, 2021

The party is coming as Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, is discouraging ordinary Americans from large gatherings.

“If you’re talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other,” Collins said in a CNN interview Sunday while talking about gatherings in general, not the Obama event.

“But if there were 100 people, and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people’s vaccination status?” he said.

