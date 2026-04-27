Obama Tries to Get Away with Absurd Lie About White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

For Barack Obama, the motive behind Saturday’s assassination attempt on President Donald Trump is somehow a mystery.

It’s not enough that a deranged California man charged a high-profile Washington event while heavily armed, firing at Secret Service agents providing security. It’s not enough that he wrote a manifesto describing his “rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

The former president claimed Sunday that “we don’t yet have details about the motives behind last night’s shooting.” And he got blistered for the lie.

Obama published his post on the social media platform X after 5 p.m. Eastern time, long after the gunman’s manifesto had become public, but Obama was still pretending to be mystified.

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy,” he wrote.

It’s big of him to acknowledge that political violence has no place in American democracy — it’s an idea he might want to hammer into his violent leftist fellow travelers a little harder. But it’s impossible to square his pretend puzzlement over what drove the attempted assassin with the facts as they’re known.

It was not only a lie. It was an absurd lie.

And it didn’t take long for the backlash to begin.

Stop lying. We know the full motive. The shooter wrote a manifesto. The shooter wanted to kill President Trump and his cabinet. Why are you lying? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 26, 2026



“Stop lying. We know the full motive. The shooter wrote a manifesto,” one user wrote. “The shooter wanted to kill President Trump and his cabinet. Why are you lying?”

And there were plenty of others.

Maybe just maybe he TOLD his motives in a MANIFESTO. Stop playing naive. You are the stoking the flames of the hate you claim to be against. — RedGirlBlueState (@RGirlBState) April 27, 2026

The details were out early this morning and it was clear he was a leftist trying to harm as many people in Trump’s cabinet as possible. Don’t pretend you don’t know. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2026

Please don’t act like you don’t know exactly what’s going on. Your protection detail knew immediately what’s happening. That’s assuming you didn’t get a call instantly. — Redoktober76 (@Redoktober76) April 26, 2026



No one old enough to remember the Obama administration honestly would consider the 44th president a paragon of truth. The Benghazi attack in Libya? His playing the race card in the Trayvon Martin shooting in Sanford, Florida? (“If I had a son…“)

Even the lefty outfit PolitiFact gave him a “lie of the year” award for the “if you like your health care plan, you can keep it” line he used to advance the Affordable Care Act.

But it’s a stretch to pretend that there’s some kind of mystery surrounding the actions of Cole Tomas Allen, an avowed Trump hater who not only attacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner but put his own plans, and the reasons for them, in writing beforehand. It’s a stretch even for a liar of Obama’s abilities.

And no sane American is buying it.

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