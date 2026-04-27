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Former President Barack Obama speaks with students during a visit to Learning Through Play Pre-K with Mayor Zohran Mamdani on April 18, 2026, in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Commentary
Former President Barack Obama speaks with students during a visit to Learning Through Play Pre-K with Mayor Zohran Mamdani on April 18, 2026, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Angelina Katsanis - Pool / Getty Images)

Obama Tries to Get Away with Absurd Lie About White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

 By Joe Saunders  April 27, 2026 at 6:39am
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For Barack Obama, the motive behind Saturday’s assassination attempt on President Donald Trump is somehow a mystery.

It’s not enough that a deranged California man charged a high-profile Washington event while heavily armed, firing at Secret Service agents providing security. It’s not enough that he wrote a manifesto describing his “rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

The former president claimed Sunday that “we don’t yet have details about the motives behind last night’s shooting.” And he got blistered for the lie.

Obama published his post on the social media platform X after 5 p.m. Eastern time, long after the gunman’s manifesto had become public, but Obama was still pretending to be mystified.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy,” he wrote.

It’s big of him to acknowledge that political violence has no place in American democracy — it’s an idea he might want to hammer into his violent leftist fellow travelers a little harder. But it’s impossible to square his pretend puzzlement over what drove the attempted assassin with the facts as they’re known.

It was not only a lie. It was an absurd lie.

And it didn’t take long for the backlash to begin.


“Stop lying. We know the full motive. The shooter wrote a manifesto,” one user wrote. “The shooter wanted to kill President Trump and his cabinet. Why are you lying?”

Related:
Obama's Shameless Hypocrisy Exposed as He Celebrates Democrats' Virginia Power Grab

And there were plenty of others.


No one old enough to remember the Obama administration honestly would consider the 44th president a paragon of truth. The Benghazi attack in Libya? His playing the race card in the Trayvon Martin shooting in Sanford, Florida? (“If I had a son…“)

Even the lefty outfit PolitiFact gave him a “lie of the year” award for the “if you like your health care plan, you can keep it” line he used to advance the Affordable Care Act.

But it’s a stretch to pretend that there’s some kind of mystery surrounding the actions of Cole Tomas Allen, an avowed Trump hater who not only attacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner but put his own plans, and the reasons for them, in writing beforehand. It’s a stretch even for a liar of Obama’s abilities.

And no sane American is buying it.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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