Obama Uses Graduation Speech To Take Thinly Veiled Shots at Trump, Who Fires Back

By Jack Davis
Published May 18, 2020 at 11:32am
Former President Barack Obama indirectly slammed the Trump administration on Saturday in two separate addresses to graduates.

However, President Donald Trump on Sunday left nothing to chance when he responded to Obama’s criticism.

“He was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump said when he returned to Washington Sunday night and was asked by the media for a response.

In a video message to this year’s graduates of historically black colleges and universities, the former president on Saturday seemed to criticize the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” he said.

Obama delivered a second speech that also attacked the nation using slightly different language.

“This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems — from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it.

Should former President Barack Obama avoid politics now that he is out of office?

“It’s woken a lot of young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work; that it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick; and that our society and our democracy only work when we think not just about ourselves, but about each other,” Obama said.

Obama then seemed to hone in on Trump’s handling of the virus.

“And all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? Turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you,” he said.

Later in his speech, he again appeared to take a jab Trump.

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” he said.

Obama’s decision to not-so-subtly snipe at Trump was panned on Twitter, with the president responding.

In a Saturday statement to CNN, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said “President Trump’s unprecedented coronavirus response has saved lives.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







