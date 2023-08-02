Barack Obama has a warning for Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reported that the former president made a visit to the White House back in June where he warned Biden that Trump may pose a greater threat than he currently realizes.

The Post explained that Obama raised concerns about Donald Trump’s political strengths, “including an intensely loyal following, a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem and a polarized country — underlining his worry that Trump could be a more formidable candidate than many Democrats realize.”

Obama assured Biden that he is committed to helping him win a second term in office and will “do all he can” to get him re-elected.

The visit was reportedly part of a “regular catch-up” between the two men, who served as president and vice president respectively between 2009 to 2017.

According to the Post’s sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Obama also made “clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party.”

The 61-year-old former president remains a hugely popular figure among the party’s grassroots and is seen as a powerful campaigner for Democratic candidates.

Obama is expected to increase his political campaigning in the upcoming months, including attending a fundraising event in Martha’s Vineyard scheduled for later this month, proceeds of which will go toward the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

His senior adviser, Eric Schultz, declined to comment on the Post’s reports but told the paper he will seek to be creative with future campaign strategies.

“We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations,” Schultz said in a statement.

“We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”

TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, acknowledged that Obama will play an important role in the 2024 campaign cycle.

“President Biden is grateful for his unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people,” Ducklo said in a statement.

With the Iowa caucuses less than six months away, Donald Trump remains the strong favorite to win the Republican nomination and once again face-off against Joe Biden in the general election.

Biden, meanwhile, is facing primary challenges from the likes of environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

However, he is still widely regarded as the favorite to win the Democratic nomination, despite mounting evidence of his cognitive decline.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden currently holds a 0.9 percent lead over Trump in a 2024 match up, a statistical tie.

