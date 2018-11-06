Obama Wraps Up Campaign Trail Talking About Himself 89 Times in 46 Minutes

Former President Barack Obama wrapped up his campaign appearance in Chicago on Sunday, but not before giving a speech that referenced himself 89 times.

The American Mirror reports that the former president of the United States spoke for roughly 46 minutes in which he referred to himself 89 times.

In total, The Mirror reports that Obama got to the 89 by saying “I” 73 times, “My” 7 times, and “Me” nine times.

The speech was given at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago where he was joined by gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker as well as several other Democrats who are running for office.

Obama began his speech by talking about the amount of campaigning he’s been doing this midterm election season.

He referenced his voice saying, “First of all, you notice my throat is a little iffy.”

Obama went on to talk about his own election 10 years ago when he had “a small event in Grant Park, and you had just elected me the 44th President of the United States.”

“I remember it was an extraordinary night,” he told the audience.

The victory, he said, didn’t “belong to me, it belonged to you.”

The former president then took a shot at Republicans after recalling his time in office. He told the audience that the Republicans had made a mess to which he had to “grab a broom.”

He then went on to talk about a stop in Indiana where he gave a speech for a get-out-the-vote rally supporting Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

“I was telling some folks in Gary,” he said, “you know, Michelle come home and I’m like, doing the dishes. And Michelle be like, and I’m like, look honey, I’m doing the dishes. And she went ‘Boy, you haven’t done the dishes in a month. What did you do wrong?’ Cause she knows I’m trying to put some spin on something.”

Obama continued to talk about his own Presidency saying that he wouldn’t run opposed to Obamacare because he “owned” it. “That was my thing, I owned it,” he said.

He wrapped up the speech saying that there is great “political darkness across the country.”

“I’m seeing a great awakening of citizenship,” he said.

