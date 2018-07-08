SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

By Jack Davis
July 8, 2018 at 7:14am
Print

Insurance companies waiting for $10.4 billion they were expecting from the federal government thanks to Obamacare will have to wait a little longer, now that the Trump administration has stopped the so-called “risk adjustment payments.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Saturday that it was halting the payments, Reuters reported.

The payments are designed to compensate insurance companies that took on consumers with costlier health care problems during 2017. The money comes from companies that insured healthier Americans.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement that the payments were stopped because a New Mexico court ruling said the formula for allocating payments was flawed.

The action drew howls of protest.

TRENDING: Footage from Inside Thailand Cave Shows Extreme Difficulty of Rescue

“Risk adjustment is a mandatory program under federal law,” said Scott Serota, president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, according to The Washington Post.

“Without a quick resolution . . . this action will significantly increase 2019 premiums for millions of individuals and small business owners. . . . It will undermine Americans’ access to affordable coverage, particularly for those who need medical care the most.”

Matt Eyles, president of America’s Health Insurance Plans, said the decision will affect which companies participate in Obamacare marketplaces for 2019 and what rates they will charge.

“This decision will have serious consequences for millions of consumers who get their coverage through small businesses or buy coverage on their own,” he said in a statement.

Do you think Obamacare should end?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It will create more market uncertainty and increase premiums for many health plans — putting a heavier burden on small businesses and consumers, and reducing coverage options. And costs for taxpayers will rise as the federal government spends more on premium subsidies,” he said.

As it is, many insurers are looking at double-digit premium increases for 2019, CNN reported.

Although the Trump administration has sought to end Obamacare, Verma laid the payment stoppage at the court’s door.

“We were disappointed by the court’s recent ruling. As a result of this litigation, billions of dollars in risk adjustment payments and collections are now on hold. CMS has asked the court to reconsider its ruling, and hopes for a prompt resolution that allows CMS to prevent more adverse impacts on Americans who receive their insurance in the individual and small group markets,” she said, according to ABC.

However, Trump’s critics said the ruling was the administration’s fault.

RELATED: Trump Administration Takes Definitive Swipe at Obamacare

“The Trump administration just keeps pushing their destructive repeal-and-sabotage agenda, no matter the cost to the American people,” said Brad Woodhouse, the director of the advocacy group Protect Our Care, The New York Times reported. “Following through with this latest act of sabotage could raise rates for all consumers even more.”

The company that brought the lawsuit that forced an end to the payment programs said that despite the rhetoric, consumers will benefit in the long run.

“The risk adjustment formula was extremely biased in favor of large, established insurers and discriminated against new and small insurers, including co-ops like ours,” Dr. Martin E. Hickey, founder of New Mexico Health Connections,  told The New York Times.

“People spin the administration’s decision as Trump trying to do harm, but it’s exactly the opposite,” Hickey said. “It will allow more companies to get into the insurance market. That will increase competition, and competition will help keep prices down.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: American Health Care Act, Obamacare

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York on Thursday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years.

North Korea Releases Statement on ‘Regrettable’ Talks with Pompeo

The Western Journal

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

The Western Journal

Immigration Zero Tolerance

California Adopts Mass Trials After Buckling Under Surge of Illegals

Randy DeSoto

The new Mexican President-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador, is planning to secure the southern border more to prevent drug-related gun violence and illegal crossings.

Mexico Creates ‘Police Force’ to Stop Illegals from Crossing Its Southern Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.