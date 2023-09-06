Obama's Alleged Male Lover Posts Video Before Bombshell Interview with Tucker: '15 Years of Hell'

Millions of followers, including critics, of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson were abuzz with anticipation as news of a bombshell interview concerning the life and past of former President Barack Obama began to circulate.

WARNING: The following discussion contains language and situations that some may find offensive.

The revelation commenced when Carlson told actor, comedian, and podcaster Adam Carolla last week that Obama’s alleged homosexuality was widely known during his initial foray into the political arena.

This was swiftly followed by another viral post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in which Carlson shared a teaser video captioned, “A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story.”

The individual featured in the video, Larry Sinclair, immediately took to X to express his gratitude to Carlson, saying, “The time has come to finally tell this story, beginning to end.”

Sinclair told Carlson that he engaged in drug-fueled sex acts with Barack Obama, the U.K. Daily Mail Carlson has been preparing to air the interview with Sinclair, who alleged that he and Obama purchased and smoked cocaine together before their alleged sexual encounter in 1999.

Sept 6, 2023 will be a day we remember for a very long time. Thank you @TuckerCarlson and J, A, L, & N for making me finally realize the time has come to finally tell this whole story beginning to end nothing held back & chips fall where they may. So after Tuckers Interview I am… pic.twitter.com/5lHvvPyI5x — Larry Sinclair (@seeknmeann) September 6, 2023

In a promotional clip posted on X, Carlson tantalized viewers with the prospect of an in-depth conversation with Obama’s accuser.

In Sinclair’s video posted on Wednesday, he thanked Carlson, along with individuals he cryptically referred to as “J, A, L, and N.”

Sinclair said, “Now is the time, after 15 years of hell, after 15 years of nothing but lies, distortions, misrepresentations, outright false statements … It’s time. Everything, and I mean everything, gets put out on the table.”

He promised to provide a comprehensive account of events in the interview.

Sinclair also addressed potential critics, vowing to debunk the “lies that have been told” and promising to “demonstrate how they’re lies.”

He expressed his satisfaction with the attention surrounding the story, saying, “I’m loving it,” and quipped, “but when I’m done tonight, I’m gonna go home. I’m gonna pour myself a great screwdriver. I’m gonna relax. I’m gonna have one maybe two, maybe three drinks in my house.”

Regarding skeptics of his claims, Sinclair stated, “If you can’t accept it, and a lot of you won’t, but it doesn’t matter. It won’t change the facts.”

Carlson earlier claimed in the conversation with Carolla that nobody reported on Obama smoking crack and having a sexual encounter with Sinclair because the Obama campaign threatened to deny access to anyone reporting on the matter.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

When asked if Sinclair’s claims were “legitimate,” Carlson responded, “The encounter definitely happened.”

It is noteworthy that Sinclair has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for forgery, fraud and larceny, and he has served prison time in Florida and Colorado, according to The Daily Caller.

Carlson acknowledged Sinclair’s dubious past, but said that “this story, if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.”

Sinclair, however, remained unperturbed, saying, “The difference between me and most of you, I’ve never hidden from, or denied, or tried to excuse anything that I’ve ever done, or said in my life. I’ve always owned it. Always will. That is the way I’ve always been.”

He ended his video with the cryptic phrase, “Let the chips fall where they may.”

