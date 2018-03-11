The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

While Obamas, Clintons Use Tax Breaks, Trump Org. Just Donated 6 Figures to the US Gov’t

By Rebekah Baker
March 11, 2018 at 2:23pm

Print

The Trump Organization wrote a $151,470 check to the U.S. Treasury last month, according to an executive at the company.

Executive George Sorial said the donation was a fulfillment of the company’s promise to give away the profits from “foreign government patronage” at its hotels during President Donald Trump’s time in office, The Hill reported.

“Although not a legal requirement, this voluntary donation fulfills our pledge to donate profits from foreign government patronage at our hotels and similar business during President Trump’s term in office,” Sorial said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury has confirmed receipt of the check, according to Fox Business.

The profits include money from high level foreign leaders who did business with the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, or the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

According to Fox Business, Trump has been met with lawsuits regarding his business ties and the possible conflict of interest those pose to his position as president.

“Several lawsuits have challenged Trump’s ties to his business ventures and his refusal to divest from them,” Fox Business reported.

“The suits allege that foreign governments’ use of Trump’s hotels and other properties violates the emoluments clause.”

Shortly before his presidential inauguration, Trump announced that he was giving control of the Trump Organization to his sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, in order to avoid any conflicts of interests with foreign governments, Independent explained.

Are you glad the Trump Org. donated these profits to the U.S. Treasury?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This donation to the U.S. Treasury appears to be an additional step to fulfill that promise.

“Our donation to the Treasury was voluntary and one that I am very proud of,” Eric Trump told the Daily Mail.

“Although we are not legally obligated to do this, we have pledged to account for all profits from foreign government business at our hotels and clubs and have donated that money back to the United States of America.”

RELATED: Dems Appear to Be Embracing Shock Issue for 2020 — Ultimate End to Rule of Law

While the Trump Organization is putting money back into the U.S. government, others have done the opposite.

A 2016 Politico report found that former President Bill Clinton used “a decades-old federal government program, originally created to keep former presidents out of the poorhouse, to subsidize his family’s foundation and an associated business, and to support his wife’s private email server.”

According to the Politico report, Clinton used the Former President’s Act to draw out more cash than any other president in history.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bill Clinton, Donald Trump

By: Rebekah Baker on March 11, 2018 at 2:23pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Kristian Saucier

Pardoned Sailor Thanks Trump, Turns Around And Blasts Hillary, Obama And The DOJ

Randy DeSoto

student and the trumps

Parkland Survivor Says 3 Telling Words After Meeting Trump And Melania

Chris Agee

kyle-2

Watch: Fed-Up Parkland Survivor Absolutely Destroys David Hogg on National TV

Joe Setyon

pro-gun social worker

Pro-Gun Social Worker Fired After Company Sees 1 Piece of Paper in Her Possession

Will Racke

ICE, illegal immigrant

Activists Demand Justice After Border Agents Arrest Illegal… Then They Learn What She Did for a Living

Thomas Phippen

donald trump two thumbs up

Major Campaign Promise Fulfilled After Trump Hotels Made Over $100K From Foreign Gov’ts

Peter Hasson

nancy pelosi, joe biden, kamala harris

Democrats’ Potential Campaign Platform Calls for Federal Law to Be Thrown Out the Window

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un (1)

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un Has Bizarre Reaction to Trump Agreeing to Meet With Him

Recently Posted