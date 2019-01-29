Three Years After Obama’s Global Warming Speech, His Hometown Is Facing Coldest Weather Ever

The city of Chicago — where former President Barack Obama’s political career began and where he still owns a home — will face what The Chicago Tribune called “one of the coldest air masses in years” this week that could bring life-threatening low temperatures to the area.

This massive winter system is expected to plunge the temperature to 23 below zero, just a few degrees off from Chicago’s coldest temperature on record, 27 below zero set in 1985.

The headline on the story said it all:

“Chicago’s record for coldest temperature ever could fall as polar vortex has city ‘in the crosshairs’”

As the city prepares for the cold snap, many are reminded that just over three years ago, Obama spoke to the world in warning of a temperature change.

The Washington Post reported that at the end of November 2015 Obama joined the leaders of 150 nations and pledged to fight climate change.

“The growing threat of climate change could define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other,” Obama said in a speech at the Le Bourget conference center in Paris according to the Post.

“What should give us hope that this is a turning point, that this is the moment we finally determined we would save our planet.”

That meeting of world leaders kicked into motion what was later known as the Paris Agreement, which was part of the United Nations effort to deal with “climate change” and greenhouse-gas-emissions.

During his time in Paris, Obama said,“the United States not only recognizes our role in creating this problem, we embrace our responsibility to do something about it.”

Obama also stressed that the nations of the world must act “right now” in order to avert disaster.

The then-president also announced that the United States would contribute $51.2 million to the Least Developed Countries Fund specifically to pay for programs in the poorest countries in the world aimed at dealing with “climate change.”

“We know the truth — that many nations have contributed little to climate change but will be the first to feel its most destructive effects,” Obama said.

While the terminology has changed, the idea of “climate change” has been haunting Americans for years.

What was known as “global warming” just a few years ago, has been rebranded and referred to as “climate change.”

Chicago’s upcoming change in climate certainly fies in the face of the “global warming” brand, as it’s daytime high on Wednesday is expected to be 14 below, according to the Chicago Tribune.

President Donald Trump, who worked to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, commented on the record low temperatures via a Twitter post Tuesday.

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

“People can’t last outside even for minutes,” Trump tweeted. “What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

