Obama's Petty Statement on Trump's Gaza Peace Deal Draws Anger from All Sides

A man who spent his presidency alienating Israel and coddling its enemies just proved he hasn’t learned a thing.

In a post published Thursday to the social media platform X, former President Barack Obama managed such a mealy-mouthed comment on news of a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas war that he managed to infuriate partisans on all sides.

But most of all, he proved just how petty a former president can really be.

He still prioritized Israeli families and called this ‘genocide’ a conflict. Apparently, for Mr. Obama, only Israelis have families; others are the ‘people of Gaza.’ He didn’t even call them Palestinians.

Moral depravity in plain sight. Obama has not said anything meaningful… — Ibrahim Zabad (@IbrahimZabad66) October 9, 2025

In the statement, Obama managed to allude to the “unimaginable loss and suffering” caused by the war — which was sparked by the terrorist group Hamas’ brutal massacre of Israelis in October 2023.

He managed to refer to the hope that Israeli hostages would be released to see their families again after more than two years in terrorist captivity (the ones who are still alive, anyway).

He managed to talk about the “hard task of rebuilding Gaza.”

But nowhere could he manage to find room to mention President Donald Trump — the man who brokered the deal.

Considering this is Barack Obama, a man who was honored with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 based on nothing more than an Oslo idea of “diversity” (he wasn’t George W. Bush), then spent the next seven years doing nothing to earn it, social media users noticed the snub:

It would be “presidential“ former Mr. President, if you thank the current president for this remarkable achievement in that part of the world. After all… It’s never too late to act “presidential.“ — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) October 9, 2025

Tell me, who just helped navigate this peace deal? Say his name. — OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) October 9, 2025

So are you going to nominate Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu for the peace prize this year? They actually have done something to deserve it. — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, commenters on the side of the Palestinians hammered Obama for being insufficiently solicitous of the population that gave the world the Hamas savages in the first place.

One criticized Obama for referring to Israeli military operations as a “conflict” instead of “genocide.” One claimed Israel has “lied about every aspect of this conflict.” And so forth.

The general gist of Obama’s anti-Israel critics seemed to be that Obama had discounted the sufferings of civilians in Gaza.

Well, it’s an unfortunate reality that civilians die in wars — and in this case, those deaths are overwhelmingly Palestinian. But those deaths also could have ended at literally any time in the past two years that Hamas leaders chose to call it quits, surrender, and return the hostages.

The so-called “genocide” would have stopped on a dime.

But the depraved logic of anti-Israeli activists is old news by now. The blood-soaked savagery of Islamist terrorists has been “moral depravity in plain sight” for decades now against Israel, the United States, and the West writ large.

What is new this week is a cease-fire between Israel and its former Hamas tormentors, who have apparently been tormented enough in their turn by the Israel Defense Forces.

It’s a cease-fire that wouldn’t have happened without Trump’s unabashed support for Israel and his unflinching messages to a troubled part of the world that American strength is back. (Anyone with a question about that can contact the Iranian nuclear research facility at Fordow. Leave a message. Someone might return the call eventually.)

But that can’t be acknowledged in the petty universe of Democratic Party politics — about the only universe where Obama is still relevant and pathological hatred for Trump is the only currency that matters.

In the decade since Obama left office, he’s been able to watch with the rest of the country as sympathy for the Palestinian cause has morphed into anti-Semitism and violence on American college campuses.

He’s been able to watch as Israel haters in the Muslim world — particularly the murdererous mullahs of Tehran — grew increasingly belligerent toward the Jewish state.

And, since January, he’s watched Donald Trump turn from one crisis after another born under the Joe Biden presidency — a flood of illegal immigrants at home, Russia’s war in Ukraine, fighting in the Middle East abroad — and doing exactly the opposite of what Obama did when he was in the White House.

Where Obama spurned and antagonized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump has made him a friend.

Where Obama attempted to cultivate, appease, and bribe the rulers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump has given them the back of America’s hand (and the benefit of the American military’s bombs).

And in the process, he’s proved that an active, engaged American president who stands up for American values and American interests can make a world of difference in the world we live in.

The fact that Obama can’t bring himself to admit it is a sign that, after a decade out of power, he’s refused to learn one damned thing.

