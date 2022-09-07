Share
Obamas Return to White House for Unveiling of Their Official Portraits - Barack's Slammed Over Bizarre Background

 By Richard Moorhead  September 7, 2022 at 2:24pm
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits on Wednesday.

Barack Obama’s portrait features him standing in front of blank white background. Michelle’s portrait features her wearing a blue dress and sitting on a red couch.

Artist Robert McCurdy depicted Barack, and Sharon Sprung painted Michelle, according to The Associated Press.

Middle School Sends All Students Home After 8th-Grader Is Found Dead on Campus

The white background of Barack Obama’s portrait is drawing some criticism on Twitter.

Washington Post columnist J.J. McCullough said the portrait “feels too unambitious for the White House.”

Biden Gives Clinton and Obama Insider John Podesta Control Over Nearly $370 Billion in 'Inflation Reduction Act' Funds


Presidential portraits usually feature former executives in a White House setting — such as standing in the Oval Office or on the White House balcony.

Presidents such as Andrew Johnson and John Adams have official portraits with a plain black background, but it’s unprecedented for a presidential portrait to have a blank white background.

Barack Obama humorously suggested that McCurdy declined to touch up his image in the portrait and “talked me out of wearing a tan suit.”

He hailed the governance of his former Vice President Joe Biden, claiming that Biden had improved the circumstances of the nation since taking office.

It’s a White House custom for a former president to return to the residence for an official unveiling of his portrait as a guest of his successor.

That didn’t happen for the Obamas during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

The White House press secretary didn’t make it clear if the Biden administration intends to host a presidential portrait ceremony for Trump, according to The New York Times.

“We defer those questions to the White House Historical Association,” Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Tuesday briefing.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




