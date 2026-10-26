Commentary
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's White House interior design style on Oct. 24, 2026, during a rally in Ohio.
Commentary
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's White House interior design style on Oct. 24, 2026, during a rally in Ohio. (Bill Pugliano - AFP / Getty Images and Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Obama's Saddam Hussein Jab at Trump's Ornate WH Backfires as Critics Point Out He Built a 'Wizard Prison'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 26, 2026 at 5:28am
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If people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, what does one say about a man in an ugly granite and concrete house?

I suppose Barack Obama feels a bit safer, from all indications. The former president, on the road trying to shore up support for Senate candidate Sherrod Brown in Ohio, decided that it was high time to bring out the hoary leftist line that President Donald Trump is tacky.

Not only did he manage to make himself look elitist, but he also looked like a wretched hypocrite.

In case you haven’t caught any of Obama’s speeches on the campaign trail this time around, they’ve mostly been substance-free ad hominem attempts at political stand-up — at least when they go viral.

No more bitter clinger nonsense; he knows better than that. Instead, he’s found a different way to sound elitist: criticizing Trump’s taste, particularly in White House renovations.

“I mean, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” Obama told the crowd in Ohio. “He should be on HGTV.”

Oh, but then the punchline: “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

Hysterical, no? Ahahaha, you plebs eat at a casual dining restaurant, and it looks like Trump does, too. But tackier, like Saddam Hussein!

I don’t know about Saddam Hussein — a man who’d probably still be alive and in power, if Obama had his druthers — but at least the Cheesecake Factory gets value for money in its locations. Obama spent $1 billion to make a library that, as one user pointed out, looks like he designed a “wizard prison for himself.”

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I’ll take “Cheesecake Factory” over “Albert Speer Designs Stuff for ‘Andor,’” but what do I know? After all, I’m the kind of person who might go to the Cheesecake Factory, whereas Obama escaped that orbit some time ago — which is another thing that made the remark, in wokespeak, “problematic.”

And this is more or less the issue: Obama has been out of the game for so long that he’s become irrelevant. He seems to inhabit a different era, one where elite-groomed apparatchiks like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Tony Podesta strode the White House steps, confident that they were keeping the basket of deplorables down where they belonged.

Which do you find more concerning: Obama's elitism or Trump's renovation style?

Not even the American left seems to embrace that kind of energy anymore, and it’s difficult to detect where it persists.

Maybe the NeverTrumpers at The Bulwark and the Lincoln Project are trying to bring it back with their serial apoplexies, but other than that, it’s pretty much over.

But sure, lecture us from the billion-dollar “wizard prison,” Notorious BHO. Say what you will about your Martha’s Vineyard complex, but at least it’s not architecturally vomitous.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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