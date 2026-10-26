Obama's Saddam Hussein Jab at Trump's Ornate WH Backfires as Critics Point Out He Built a 'Wizard Prison'

If people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, what does one say about a man in an ugly granite and concrete house?

I suppose Barack Obama feels a bit safer, from all indications. The former president, on the road trying to shore up support for Senate candidate Sherrod Brown in Ohio, decided that it was high time to bring out the hoary leftist line that President Donald Trump is tacky.

Not only did he manage to make himself look elitist, but he also looked like a wretched hypocrite.

In case you haven’t caught any of Obama’s speeches on the campaign trail this time around, they’ve mostly been substance-free ad hominem attempts at political stand-up — at least when they go viral.

No more bitter clinger nonsense; he knows better than that. Instead, he’s found a different way to sound elitist: criticizing Trump’s taste, particularly in White House renovations.

“I mean, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” Obama told the crowd in Ohio. “He should be on HGTV.”

Oh, but then the punchline: “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Hysterical, no? Ahahaha, you plebs eat at a casual dining restaurant, and it looks like Trump does, too. But tackier, like Saddam Hussein!

I don’t know about Saddam Hussein — a man who’d probably still be alive and in power, if Obama had his druthers — but at least the Cheesecake Factory gets value for money in its locations. Obama spent $1 billion to make a library that, as one user pointed out, looks like he designed a “wizard prison for himself.”

OBAMA: “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” ALSO OBAMA: https://t.co/bmoAALpM6c — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) October 25, 2026

Barack Obama has one helluva nerve criticizing the Trump White House and saying it looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” His center looks like a dystopian prison, and it cost American taxpayers over $123 million in infrastructure costs. Even The Guardian’s own review called it a “Klingon prison.” It isn’t even a real presidential library. The National Archives doesn’t run it. There are no paper archives on site, and the spot first planned for the archives is now part of the parking lot. Gold or grey concrete? I’ll take the opulence of gold. F you, Barry. — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 24, 2026

Obama mocks Trump’s ballroom while standing in a library that looks like a giant garbage can. 😂💀 Bro, look around before making fun of someone else’s building! Your own backdrop looks like it belongs on garbage day! 🤣 https://t.co/w2bn4SWJVt — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) October 25, 2026

I’ll take “Cheesecake Factory” over “Albert Speer Designs Stuff for ‘Andor,’” but what do I know? After all, I’m the kind of person who might go to the Cheesecake Factory, whereas Obama escaped that orbit some time ago — which is another thing that made the remark, in wokespeak, “problematic.”

Makes speeches for 500k a pop. Hasn’t eaten dinner that costs less than $250 in years. Has never been in a Cheesecake Factory. Undefeated at condescending to regular folks. Will always be known for a presidency that ushered in the Trump era to begin with. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

Dude owns (very nice) homes in DC, Chicago, Martha’s Vineyard, and Hawaii. Would honestly love to know the last time he ever set foot in a Cheesecake Factory or spoke to anyone who saves up money to eat there. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 25, 2026

And this is more or less the issue: Obama has been out of the game for so long that he’s become irrelevant. He seems to inhabit a different era, one where elite-groomed apparatchiks like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Tony Podesta strode the White House steps, confident that they were keeping the basket of deplorables down where they belonged.

Which do you find more concerning: Obama's elitism or Trump's renovation style? Obama's elitism Trump's renovation style Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Obama's elitism 100% (21 votes) Trump's renovation style 0% (0 votes)

Not even the American left seems to embrace that kind of energy anymore, and it’s difficult to detect where it persists.

Maybe the NeverTrumpers at The Bulwark and the Lincoln Project are trying to bring it back with their serial apoplexies, but other than that, it’s pretty much over.

But sure, lecture us from the billion-dollar “wizard prison,” Notorious BHO. Say what you will about your Martha’s Vineyard complex, but at least it’s not architecturally vomitous.

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