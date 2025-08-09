Could Have Been Obama's Son: NYC Thug Slashes Innocent Woman All Over Her Body for Refusing to Give Up Purse

Many will wonder when America started siding with the villains again and not with the victims — especially if those villains happened to be young and of a minority background.

This has been a problem since the social upheavals of the 1960s, mind you, but it’s waxed and waned depending on the political climate. However, starting sometime in the 2010s, the woke drumbeat for “criminal justice reform” began, which turned into “hands up don’t shoot,” which turned into “Black Lives Matter” and “defund the police,” and then the invariable backlash.

But the woke dogma still lives loudly within some corners of our national discourse (see: Mamdani, Zohran), so we ought to ask the question where it all began. My argument: the moment that then-President Barack Obama said that Trayvon Martin, a teenager with a considerable history of miscreant behavior who was shot after beating a man who confronted him about his suspicious presence in a neighborhood, “could have been my son.”

“Another way of saying that is Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago. And when you think about why, in the African-American community at least, there’s a lot of pain around what happened here, I think it’s important to recognize that the African American community is looking at this issue through a set of experiences and a history that doesn’t go away,” he said during a speech shortly after the 2012 shooting.

This made the issue racial, to say nothing of the fact that it put the White House’s thumb on the scales of justice. (It ultimately wasn’t enough to get a jury to convict the man who shot Martin, George Zimmerman, on any serious charges, which ought to say something about Martin and the fact that the president was willing to cosign for his behavior.)

And, in a case of the chickens coming home to roost, another man who could have theoretically been Obama’s son by the president’s own reasoning repeatedly slashed and beat a woman on a subway train in the city which Zohran Mamdani wishes to run and where he wants to defund its law enforcement. Talk about an ouroboros eating very tainted meat.

According to the New York Post, the “masked stranger slashed a 29-year-old woman multiple times on board a Lower Manhattan train late Wednesday when she refused to hand him her bag, authorities and sources said.”

“The surgical mask-wearing mugger demanded the victim’s bag on board a northbound No. 3 train passing through the Wall Street station around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to cops and law enforcement sources,” the article continued.

“When she refused to give up her bag, the brute flashed a knife and slashed the victim on her left arm and elbow, both hands and back, police said.”

Is it time to put teeth back in the laws and power back in the hands of police to stop this insanity?

While the suspect hasn’t been caught as of Thursday afternoon, the man appears to be young and black. This is also the second subway attack in just two days, with a 25-year-old woman randomly attacked at a Chelsea station by an unknown man.

Race was not mentioned by any of the major New York outlets, even though a description of his clothing was given by several. (“The suspect, a man, was last seen fleeing from the station in a white shirt and blue pants,” WABC-TV reported. The New York Daily News: “The stabber, who wore a white T-shirt and blue pants, fled the scene and has yet to be caught.” One does not wish to adduce anything, but when a suspect’s gender and clothes are part of his description but his race or general age is not, there has been developed a certain code among mainstream media outlets as to why this pertinent information might be withheld, say.)

The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Carlos Rivera — who, at the risk of belaboring the point, does not sound as if he harbors a significant amount of white privilege or fragility, although I have been known to be wrong.

Either way, even if he were lily white, it’s worth noting that this is the kind of tolerance to crime that began in 2012 and has ended with a man who has rebranded defunding the police as creating a “Department of Public Safety” — which would siphon off money from actual law enforcement to put it in the hands of mental health workers and other liberal arts degree holders — getting the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City. At least half of this didn’t go unnoticed.

“This is the second subway attack in just two days. On Tuesday, a woman was stabbed at a Chelsea station.” Don’t worry, there’ll be no cops dealing with these type of incidents and social workers will be sent out instead under Zohran. https://t.co/XrLVy0wQE7 — Rena (@XGirlNYC) August 7, 2025

And, hey, Zohran described himself as “black” on his college applications. (He’s ethnically Indian but from Uganda, and so he thought this best represented the intersectionality of his background, or whatever. I’m sure it had nothing to do with improving his chances of getting into elite institutions with SAT scores slightly below what would be expected for a student from an Asian background.)

Perhaps Obama will come out and say that Mamdani could be his son. And Mamdani, for his part, could say this attacker might have been his cousin. It worked so well the first time, right?

