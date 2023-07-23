Obama's 'Summer Playlist' Backfires After Artist He Included Responds with 2 Brutal Words

Few summer “traditions” are more media generated than the annual unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s “Summer Playlist.”

The tradition, which appears to have begun in 2015, has the former president put out a list of songs that he’s been listening to and it usually comes and goes with nary a fuss.

To be sure, those with an interest may debate whether or not certain songs deserve to make the cut but it seldom goes any further than that.

This year, however, Obama found his summertime playlist — and his legacy as president — being attacked by an artist featured on his list.

Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

The artist in question is all-female rock band “boygenius” — and at least one member of the musical trio is not a fan of the former president at all.

Obama listed the band’s song “Not Strong Enough” in his 2023 playlist. In response, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus (who makes up the band with fellow musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker) retweeted the former president with a simple label for him.

Dacus tweeted out “war criminal” and accompanied a sad face emoji next to the simple message.

The words were few but the intent was clear: Dacus, like millions of Americans, apparently disagreed with much of the Obama administration’s foreign policy.

She wasn’t thrilled with her band’s inclusion on the former president’s musical playlist.

According to Mediaite, Dacus and her bandmates are on the far left of American politics. Dacus is a supporter of Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mediaite reported, and the band performed a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, in June in drag to protest the state’s law against drag shows in public or where they could be viewed by children.

Whether Obama actually committed any war crimes is almost immaterial to critics like Dacus (to be sure, the former president has never been formally charged with war crimes.)

What Dacus’ remarks do suggest, however, is that the well-polished veneer of the Obama’s is beginning to lose some of its luster with the celebrity world that was such a vital part of the Obama family’s political image.

Obama has been featuring these summertime reveals for nearly a decade now, and do reveal that the man, whatever you may think of him as a politician, at least has varied taste in music.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

While Obama has never been tried or charged with war crimes, his reported use of drones and the collateral damage those caused have been under immense scrutiny.

Clearly, Lucy Dacus, like many on the right and the left, has been one of those watching — and doesn’t like what she’s seen.

