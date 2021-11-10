Obama's WH Doc: Biden Has 'Age-Related Cognitive Decline,' Is Not 'Mentally Fit' to Serve as POTUS

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, the White House doctor during the Obama administration, once again shared his belief that President Joe Biden is not fit to serve as commander in chief.

Jackson said on a podcast last week that not only is Biden suffering from “age-related cognitive decline,” but that when he first started talking about it he received a “scathing” email from former President Barack Obama.

Jackson made the claims on the “Grounded with Jim Banks” podcast with GOP Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

“He just tore me up,” Jackson said of Obama. “An entire page about how disappointed he was in me and how it’s beneath me as a physician and beneath me as an officer in the military to be attacking Joe Biden like this.”

Jackson said Obama called his comments about Biden’s cognitive health a “betrayal of the trust that he and his administration had put in me.”

But the congressman was not deterred from speaking out again. He told Banks that Biden, who turns 79 this month, is not up to the task before him.

“This guy doesn’t know where he’s at, he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Jackson said. “It’s very obvious to everyone in the country right now that this guy’s got some cognitive issues, right?

“Now, I’m not his physician. I’m not diagnosing him. I haven’t examined him. … All I know is that he’s got age-related cognitive decline, right? He’s not mentally fit right now. He’s 78 years old and you can see it.

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at him and to look at his behavior and some of the other stuff — just the way he shuffles away, stares off into space,” Jackson continued.

“I know what that job entails, both physically and mentally, and how demanding it is. And I can tell you right now, I’m 100 percent sure that Joe Biden is incapable of doing that job.”

Jackson served in the White House under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations before launching a successful bid for Congress last year in his home state of Texas.

He has been sounding the alarm on Biden’s mental state for some time.

Given the precedent set and President Biden’s CLEAR mental struggles, I believe it’s past time he take a cognitive test. I sent a letter to him saying just that! ⬇️https://t.co/6RCKj7pFYd — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) June 17, 2021

Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat “defund the police” policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about “sucking blood out of kids.” He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!

https://t.co/ot3ZwUc2Bf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 24, 2021

He told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview this summer that “there’s something seriously going on” with the president.

“I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here. I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what,” Jackson said. “We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now.”

Jackson also pointed out that the same people who questioned former President Donald Trump’s mental acuity have gone curiously quiet now that Biden is in office.

“What is happening right now? Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?”

Jackson is probably as qualified as anyone to judge Biden’s mental fitness. Is anyone surprised that he hasn’t been impressed with what he’s seen?

