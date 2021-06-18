Commentary
White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily media briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C.
White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily media briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)
Obama's WH Doc Turned GOP Rep Demands Biden Take a Cognitive Test to Prove Mental Fitness

Grant Atkinson June 17, 2021 at 5:44pm

President Joe Biden’s mental capacities have been the subject of many questions over the past couple of years. Throughout Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and his first five months as president, his gaffes have been frequent and very visible.

It has now reached the point that a former White House physician is publicly signaling his concern about Biden’s mental health. Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent Biden a letter on Thursday calling on him to take a cognitive test.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter said. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Jackson got 13 other GOP lawmakers to sign the letter by the time he sent it. In addition to Biden, he addressed the letter to current physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump’s mental capabilities were repeatedly called into question during his presidency despite the fact that he was visibly sharper than Biden. He eventually took a cognitive test while Jackson was his physician.

The Hill attempted to use Jackson’s response to that test to undermine his credibility. While reporting on Jackson’s letter in an article Thursday, the outlet said the doctor’s “credibility was called into question” in 2018 after he said Trump achieved a perfect score on his cognitive test.

While The Hill did not provide any evidence as to why that claim was doubtful, it simply implied that it was unlikely Trump would do so well on the test. Whether or not you believe the results, Trump at least took the test, which is more than Biden can say thus far.

Simple observation shows that if people felt a cognitive test was necessary for Trump, the same test should be much more necessary for Biden. Yet the establishment media has subtly implied that Jackson’s letter should not be taken seriously.

Should Biden take a cognitive test?

Even if you feel that Jackson has a partisan agenda, you have to admit that his service as a physician for presidents of both parties means that his opinion carries at least some weight.

While everyday Americans have been questioning Biden’s mental capabilities for a long time, an official letter from a physician saying that a cognitive test is necessary takes things a step further.

“Just everything that has been going on for the last year and a half … [Biden] doesn’t know what’s going on, where he’s at,” Jackson told The Hill. “He’s very confused all the time.”

That description does not exactly inspire confidence, even if it should be taken with a grain of salt coming from a GOP congressman.

On his recent trip overseas, Biden committed many gaffes that re-ignited concerns about his mental health. At the G-7 summit, he repeatedly mixed up the names of Syria and Libya.

Later on the trip, he once again botched an attempt to recite the Declaration of Independence in a briefing after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This of course drew comparisons to Biden’s previous inability to recite the Declaration of Independence in March 2020 — the infamous “you know the thing” incident.

These are just two examples of the many concerning moments from this trip.

Biden has proven that his gaffes are not just random incidents or one-offs. They are repeated and regular happenings for the president, and that is a major concern.

If Biden is as mentally sharp as he claims, there is no risk in taking the cognitive test. Under his reasoning, it will prove to Americans that their concerns are unnecessary.

The alternative is that Biden is not as sharp as he claims, and the results of the test would expose that. Even in that case, the American people deserve to know the truth about their leader. If Biden is unfit to lead the country, it needs to come to light.

Grant Atkinson
Grant is a senior at Virginia Tech who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




