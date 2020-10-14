Obama's White House Doc: I'm Convinced Biden Isn't Mentally Capable of Being President

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson believes that former Vice President Joe Biden lacks the “mental capacity” required to be commander in chief.

“He is not up to the job,” Jackson told reporters Tuesday in a conference call organized by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, The Washington Times reported.

“I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I’m concerned that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander in chief. He routinely gets lost in the middle of a thought and can’t recalibrate.”

Being President is the most mentally strenuous job in the world. Anyone can see that former VP Biden isn’t mentally capable of being our Commander in Chief. He’s not there cognitively, and he won’t be able to handle the mental vigors of being President. https://t.co/oCfmU8s2yz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) October 13, 2020

“I’m not making a medical assessment,” Jackson went on. “I never took care of Vice President Biden. I’m not trying to remotely diagnose him with anything. I’m saying it as a concerned citizen.

“We can all see … something’s going on here. He is having some extremely bad days. This is serious. We’re picking a commander in chief [who] has to be at the top of their game cognitively. And he’s really not,” said the former Navy doctor, who is a Republican candidate for Congress in Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

The observation comes after Biden made a series of gaffes on Monday, including saying he’s running for U.S. Senate.

After saying he’s running for Senate, a confused Joe Biden tells voters to go to https://t.co/TTd1C2F56c, which is not a real website. pic.twitter.com/wYnlQ3AE9E — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

It was not the first time he has made that proclamation, though he has not run for Senate since 2008.

In February at a campaign event in South Carolina, Biden said he was running for the Senate, Fox News reported.

The candidate apparently also could not remember Mitt Romney’s name, though the Obama/Biden ticket faced off against Romney and Paul Ryan on the Republican side in 2012.

Biden referred to him as the “senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”

Biden forgets Romney’s name “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor” pic.twitter.com/h2oE4IBw4G — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 12, 2020

Asked about the issue of packing the Supreme Court during a campaign stop in Nevada last week, the Democratic nominee responded by saying Senate Republicans were failing to meet the needs of the people of Arizona by considering Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The former VP has failed to remember what state he is in multiple times.

Jackson, who served as White House physician for both Obama and Trump and also worked in the George W. Bush administration, reiterated his belief Biden is not up to the job during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday night.

“I know exactly what’s required to sit in that seat at the Resolute Desk and make those decisions, both mentally and physically and something’s going on here,” Jackson said. “He’s not prepared for that.”

“You know he has good days and he has bad days and that’s kind of how this usually transitions,” the Navy veteran added.

“All of us have seen something like this. It doesn’t just happen overnight, you don’t just wake up one morning and you’re completely cognitively impaired. It kind of happens over time.”

“And that’s what’s going on here,” Jackson said.

He went on to state his belief the reason House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to get a mechanism in place to remove a president from office under the 25th Amendment is not so much for Trump, but rather if Biden should win in November.

Given the Congress cannot move under the 25th Amendment without the consent of the vice president, Biden, not Trump, does appear the far more likely Pelosi target.

Biden is not up to the task of being president and should not even be running.

