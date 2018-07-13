SECTIONS
Offbeat
Print

5-Year-Old Boy Who Died of Cancer Wrote His Own Obituary and Planned One-of-a-Kind Memorial Service

This undated photo provided by Emilie Matthias shows a photo of her son Garrett Matthias in a hospital as he received treatment for a rare cancer in Iowa City, Iowa. A unique funeral set for the 5-year-old is matched only by the one-of-a-kind obituary the preschooler had a hand in authoring and that is now garnering national attention. Garrett, of Van Meter, died July 6 of a rare cancer that attacked his temporal bone and cranial nerve. (Emilie Matthias via AP)

By The Western Journal
July 13, 2018 at 2:56pm
Print

A unique memorial service set for 5-year-old Garrett Matthias of central Iowa is matched only by the one-of-a-kind obituary the preschooler had a hand in authoring and that is now garnering national attention.

Garrett, of Van Meter, Iowa, died July 6 of a rare cancer that attacked his temporal bone and cranial nerve. His obituary includes details of some of the painful treatments he endured.

But it’s his funny take on life and death that’s getting noticed.

His obit notes his likes: Playing with his sister, his blue bunny, thrash metal music. And his dislikes: Pants, dirty stupid cancer, and the times hospital workers had to access his medical port.

The obit was compiled by his parents, Emilie and Ryan Matthias, who began asking Garrett questions about such adult topics as funeral and burial preferences when they learned from doctors last month that his cancer was terminal.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Greets Vets, Plays Lawn Bowls with Children in Visit to UK

His responses, his mom said Friday, make up the obituary.

Asked about death, Garrett responded he was “going to be a gorilla and throw poo at Daddy!” Asked whether he wanted to be buried or cremated, he replied, “I want to be burned (like when Thor’s mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I’m a gorilla.”

And he was specific about the kind of affair he expected his funeral to be.

“Funerals are sad,” he said. “I want five bouncy houses (because I’m 5), Batman and snow cones.”

The obit closes with his last message, “See ya’ later, suckas! -The Great Garrett Underpants.”

Garrett’s memorial service on Saturday will have many of those last requests — including the five bouncy houses. Besides snow cones, carnival games and fireworks, an archer will shoot a flaming arrow onto a small boat carrying Garrett’s ashes in a neighbor’s pond.

The obituary says a private burial of Garrett’s ashes “will be held at a later time, once his parents figure out how the hell to get his ashes made into a tree and locate a nature preserve, so his tree resides in a protected area.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Gowdy Asks Strzok First Question, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Rebekah Baker

Stormy Daniels led by police officer in handcuffs

Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Chris Agee

Temporary detention center for illegal underage immigrants in Tornillo, Texas,HERIKA MARTINEZ / Getty Images

DNA Tests Make Strong Case for Child Trafficking Claims at Border

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump points at reporter during UK news conference

Trump Shuts Down Acosta During News Conference with UK’s PM: ‘CNN Is Fake News’

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Chris Agee

Air Force One/Donald TrumpLeon Neal/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Trump Requests Air Force One Makeover with ‘More American’ Design

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.