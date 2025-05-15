Share
Commentary
Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Commentary
Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Oblivious Swalwell Warns Noem, Everyone Instantly Notices the Mistake He Made

 By Samuel Short  May 15, 2025 at 11:22am
Share

California Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell believes himself to be a good judge of character, but his past says otherwise.

Fox News reports Swalwell had an exchange with Secretary of Homeland Security Krisi Noem on Wednesday during a DHS budget hearing where the former tried to push Noem on the topic of El Salvadorian MS-13 gang member and human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand tattoos.

In a clip of the moment, posted to social media platform X, Swalwell questions Noem on a specific photo of Abrego Garcia’s hands as she communicates to Swalwell why he was deported back to his home country.

Swalwell wanted Noem to engage in his leading question over the photograph.

“Is this doctored or is it not?” he asked about the photo, adding unconvincingly, ““I want you to have credibility and I want you to be taken seriously.”

When she would not budge, Swalwell told her, “Madame Secretary, I have a seven-year-old, a six-year-old, and a three-year-old,” Swalwell told Noem, appearing to grow frustrated.

“I have a bulls*** detector,” he said, attempting to communicate to the audience and his colleagues that she was not being forthcoming with the information he sought.

Do you think Dems are aware of how they sound?

This was — to put it mildly — an incredibly miscalculated statement by Swalwell.

Anytime the California representative tries to question anyone else’s integrity or ability to work for the American people, one moment from his past is always brought up.

According to the New York Post, Swalwell had a close relationship with a woman – Fang Fang – who entered the US in 2011 and spent four years making connections with several public officials.

Fang Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell’s election in 2014.

He reportedly severed ties with her in 2015 after federal investigators raised concerns, suspecting she was a Chinese spy.

Related:
Sports Anchor Busted Live on Primetime Show as Camera Catches Forgotten Image on Screen Behind Him

Fang Fang allegedly carried out her work by becoming intimate with public officials according to another piece by the Post from 2020, leading many to conclude that her alleged tactics extended to her relationship with Swalwell.

That is all to say, Swalwell, based on his past, does not have “a bulls*** detector.”

Users were quick to bring up Swalwell’s past in replies to a Fox News X post:

Swalwell can’t seem to escape his past, at least not when he wants to bring up someone else’s integrity.

In the future, he should tread lightly.

Accusing Noem or anyone else in the Trump administration for having questionable discernment is always going to come back around to him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Oblivious Swalwell Warns Noem, Everyone Instantly Notices the Mistake He Made
Solid Gold: Watch Shri Thanedar Implode as He Can't Name 5 Parts of His Own District
Hillary Clinton Post About Qatar Jet Backfires - Blocking Comments Did Nothing to Save Her
O'Keefe Drops World's First Look Inside Epstein Island House, Complete with Creepy Baby Picture
Governor's Defiance of Trump Is Undermined as Schools and Lawmakers Stand with POTUS
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation