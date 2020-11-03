The integrity of the election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is already being questioned online amid numerous reports of potential Democratic malfeasance and other chaotic issues with voting.

Of those issues, there are fears the votes might be compromised by Democrats blocking poll watchers and allowing campaigning for party candidates outside of precincts.

Most of the issues are being linked back to Philadelphia, where voting integrity has been an issue in past elections.

The Philadelphia Republican Party noted a number of reported issues in the city on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Philly GOP Twitter page claimed that four hours after polls had opened, there were reports of “[v]oters being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear.”

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Additionally, according to the account, Republicans reported not receiving provisional ballots, while Democrats were receiving them with no issue.

But the alleged issues are not isolated to Philadelphia, as voting machines statewide are reported as being nonoperational, and some voters were reportedly being segregated into lines by their political party.

Polls have been open for 4 hours! So far, we’ve heard reports of:

– Voters being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear.

– Republicans (not Democrats) being denied provisional ballots.

– Non-operational scanners statewide.

– Voters separated into poling lines by party. — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

In another tweet, Philly GOP advised, “North Philadelphia: poll watcher DENIED entry. DEMOCRAT committee person seems to be running election board. Will not allow watcher in, said she is calling her ward leader — who has NO official standing.”

North Philadelphia: poll watcher DENIED entry. DEMOCRAT committee person seems to be running election board. Will not allow watcher in, said she is calling her ward leader — who has NO official standing. #StopTheSteal — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Other posts on Twitter claimed to reveal signs of electioneering for Democrats in close proximity to polls, which is illegal.

SPOTTED: Biden-Harris literature posted on either side of the entrance to the polling place located at 630-48 North 66th Street. That’s certainly not 10 feet away! pic.twitter.com/zBaDbYmIQd — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

RELATED: Multiple Dead People Caught Voting, Election Records Reportedly Show

Only sign outside Bucks County voting place. Democrats shown, republicans blurred out. Meyer Way Park, Bucks County. Warwick township. More scamming in Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/qn2BlzZELt — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 3, 2020

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with “that rule ain’t worth being followed” when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020

In response to one of those posts, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office tweeted: “Members of our Election Task Force have investigated this allegation. This polling place is located in an interior room and the sign in question is further than 10 feet from it. This tweet is deliberately deceptive.”

Members of our Election Task Force have investigated this allegation. This polling place is located in an interior room and the sign in question is further than 10 feet from it. This tweet is deliberately deceptive. #PhillyVotes #Election2020 https://t.co/szKgxoigVm — Philadelphia DAO (@philadao) November 3, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear if this was the case in similar instances of this phenomenon as well.

Wall Street Journal contributor Stephen Moore also reported in Allegheny County, “[e]lection officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise.”

Troubling news in @Allegheny_Co,PA. Election officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise. @KerriKupecDOJ #Election2020 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) November 3, 2020

Conservative social media commentator Will Chamberlain also shared video purporting to show a Republican poll watcher being denied entry into a Philadelphia precinct.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

GOP attorney Harmeet Dhillon has assured voters that Republican attorneys are on the ground in Pennsylvania and are ready to intervene on behalf of voters who might feel disenfranchised by apparent Democratic interference.

On the issue of a Republican-affiliated poll watcher being falsely denied entry into a Philadelphia precinct, Dhillon assured voters such situations are being monitored closely.

“Don’t believe Democrat propaganda today. We have multiple lawyers on the ground observing civil rights violations and handling them as we go. If they persist, we will escalate,” she tweeted.

Don’t believe Democrat propaganda today. We have multiple lawyers on the ground observing civil rights violations and handling them as we go. If they persist, we will escalate. https://t.co/5YysaP0rDr — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 3, 2020

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell also shared video of what a user said was an “ILLEGAL sign [being] taken down in Pennsylvania.”

Grenell blamed Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro for encouraging “chaos.”

Shapiro notably tweeted last week that President Donald Trump will “lose” the state on Saturday — before a single vote was counted in the state.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro tweeted.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

“For the record, [Trump is] 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!” the Pennsylvania AG added.

UPDATE, Nov. 3, 2020: This article has been updated to note that in at least one case of what social media users appeared to believe was “electioneering,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office tweeted: “Members of our Election Task Force have investigated this allegation. This polling place is located in an interior room and the sign in question is further than 10 feet from it. This tweet is deliberately deceptive.” It is unclear whether that was the case in similar instances of this phenomenon as well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.