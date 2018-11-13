Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

A group of young environmental activists occupied House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office with a list of demands, including one that Democrats support what they’re calling a “Green New Deal.”

Activists began their sit-in at Pelosi’s Capitol Hill office on Tuesday morning, wearing matching T-shirts and holding yellow signs with slogans such as, “We have twelve years. What’s your plan?”

The sit-in is part of the Sunrise Movement’s plan to create an “army of young people to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs,” according to the group’s Twitter bio.

The group is demanding Democrats back their petition to rapidly “green” the economy to fight global warming.

BREAKING: we’ve begun a sit in inside @NancyPelosi’s office because @HouseDemocrats have failed our generation time and time again. They offer us a death sentence. We demand a #GreenNewDeal. https://t.co/uSgzfQmLQu pic.twitter.com/eVM92i5hub — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018

“How is @NancyPelosi going to respond to the young people occupying her office for a #GreenNewDeal right now?” Sunrise Movement tweeted on Tuesday.

This summer, a GOP candidate called 18-year-old Rose #youngandnaive for demanding he refuse fossil fuel money. How is @NancyPelosi going to respond to the young people occupying her office for a #GreenNewDeal right now? pic.twitter.com/RMYSP9rTed — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018

Activists were joined by New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who backed a “Green New Deal” during her campaign. Ocasio-Cortez called for such a deal to create a “100 percent renewable energy system and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035.”

Movements should care about elections, because we can elect people who will fight with our movements. Right now, @Ocasio2018 is sitting in @NancyPelosi’s office with a huge crowd of young folks demanding a #GreenNewDeal & the just climate solutions we need. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/vIV0BeOTjg — 350 Action (@350action) November 13, 2018

So what is the “Green New Deal” these activists are demanding?

The group’s petition is vague, but generally describes this plan as “moving our country off fossil fuels over the designated 12 years that the (United Nations) has given us.”

“(T)he Green New Deal believes that radically addressing climate change is a potential path towards a more equitable economy with increased employment and widespread financial security for all,” reads Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign website.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, beat Republican opponent Anthony Pappas in November’s election, and will represent several New York City neighborhoods.

It remains to be seen if Pelosi adopts an explicitly anti-fossil fuel agenda, but the California congresswoman said she wanted to revive a defunct House committee on global warming.

Pelosi said the committee would “‘prepare the way with evidence’ for energy conservation and other climate change mitigation legislation,” she told The New York Times at the end of October.

“Pelosi said it was clearly still needed to educate the public about the impact of more frequent extreme weather events,” The Times said of Pelosi’s interview remarks.

