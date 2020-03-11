Ocasio-Cortez Addresses Rumors of 2028 White House Run: 'I Aspire to a Mission'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night addressed rumors that she may run for president in 2028.

The New York Democrat said in an Instagram live video that “people” keep bringing up “the future, like 2028, like blah blah blah.”

“I think what’s really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I want to like level with all of you: I’m not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission.”

“We have a lot of issues in our country right now and we need to address those issues,” the New Yorker added.

“We can’t swing from one savior to another, and there is a lot of saviorism in politics, like who’s next, and who’s gonna save us.”

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez told her viewers, “The answer is you, the answer is people.”

“I know it’s really tempting to think that if you’re going to vote for a person they’re going to solve all the problems, but it’s not true,” she added. “We solve our own problems.”

“And what we do is that we elect partners in accountability, and we elect partners in positions,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And we elect people that we actually think are going to listen to us and be accountable to us.”

Voting for “‘x’ person now or ‘x’ person next, that’s not the mentality that’s necessary for us to actually win on the real issues,” she said.

“Because why do we vote for any given person in an election? Right?” she asked.

“We vote for a person in an election … I mean there is a lot of different reasons but if you’re progressive and you really care about a lot of issues, you vote for them based on whether you think they will work for you and the issues and perspectives that you care about most.”

“And I think that’s really what we have to focus on,” she said.

