Former ICE Director Erupts over Ocasio-Cortez’s Accusations

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan called Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an “embarrassment” on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday after she blamed the agency for migrant deaths at the border.

“Every time she opens her mouth she’s wrong,” Homan said.

“Supposedly she went to college in Boston. She must be an embarrassment to that institution. She needs to do her homework.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s oval office speech saying ICE has “systematically violated human rights” and should have their funding pulled.

Seeming to discount President Donald Trump’s evocation of the tragic death of Newman, California, police Cpl. Ronil Singh at the hands of an illegal immigrant on Dec. 26, she talked instead about the death of an 8-year-old boy brought to the country illegally by his father.

WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers impassioned response to President Trump’s address: “The president should be really defending why we are funding [ICE] at all … right now, what we are seeing, is death.” pic.twitter.com/4Al4GLWUvB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 9, 2019

Homan had no problem taking apart Ocasio-Cortez’s presentation of the facts.

“First of all no child died in ICE custody. That was a different agency. That was the Border Patrol,” Homan said.

“They did everything they could do to save that child’s life. All right? That child was in bad shape.”

Homan said the blame lies with Democrats for refusing to close immigration loopholes and encouraging illegal entry into the country.

“You want to blame somebody for deaths in custody, then blame the Democrats who refused to close the loopholes that caused these families to come in the first place,” he said.

He also said Ocasio-Cortez should be grateful to ICE and offer them a “thank you” for cleaning up the streets of New York.

“When you talk about human rights violations does she realize ICE has arrested and removed hundreds of human rights violators in this country including Nazis and people that commit war crimes in certain parts of Europe?

We actually arrest a lot of human rights violators,” Homan said.

“And she ought to be saying ‘thank you.’

“She’s from New York. ICE agents have arrested and removed thousands of criminals from the streets of New York — That were released from sanctuary jails that she supports.

“So a ‘thank you’ would be nice rather than misinformation that she always puts out.”

